Scrum Master
2025-09-23
We are now looking for a Scrum Master, on the behalf of our client.
Description:
As a Scrum Master in our organization you will work in one of our Scrum teams and two Kanban teams, facilitating, improving, coaching and supporting their daily work.
The teams develop and life cycle manage mainly software and hardware products for our internal packaging material production facilities that are located all over the world.
Skill requirements:
We are looking for a leader that has a strong personal drive and commitment to meet complex challenges.
You are a "people person", where your passion is to develop and motivate others.
You possess excellent communication skills that helps you create passion and engagement.
Building networks to understand and solve obstacles comes natural to you.
As a person, you bring stability and drive for reaching results.
You will be acting in a context with many different perspectives, it is essential you are good at handling changes and dealing with ambiguity.
You also excel in stakeholder management as well as adapting the Scrum and Kanban Framework to the team's context and needs.
We believe you have a technical education on university level.
You have at least 3-5 years of experience from Scrum Master roles preferably both in software and hardware context.
Experience from line management or other leadership roles will be considered a plus.
Your communication skills in English, both written and oral are on excellent level.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit for you? If so, please apply as soon as possible since we conduct interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via e-mail. We look forward to receiving your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
Quest Consulting is an authorized consulting firm with collective agreements, insurance, wellness benefits, and occupational pension. We specialize in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal business partner, which is why it is so important for us to work according to our core values, where our guiding principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional.
