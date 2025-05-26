Scrum Master
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-05-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Höganäs
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Scrum Master - Cross-functional Team Facilitation & Coaching
We are currently looking for an experienced Scrum Master to support two agile teams working with the development and lifecycle management of material components for packaging solutions. This role offers an exciting opportunity to coach, empower, and guide high-performing teams within a technically advanced and collaborative environment.
About the Role
In this position, you will serve as a facilitator and servant leader, ensuring that agile principles are embedded in the team's daily workflow. You will enable your teams to reach their full potential by removing obstacles, promoting continuous improvement, and fostering a culture of trust and self-organization. Your mission is to enhance team dynamics, collaboration, and overall delivery effectiveness.
You will work closely with product owners, stakeholders, and other Scrum Masters to align goals, resolve cross-team dependencies, and build a strong agile culture across the organization.
Responsibilities include:
Guiding two Scrum teams through agile ceremonies and best practices
Supporting sprint planning, retrospectives, reviews, and backlog refinement
Encouraging accountability, adaptability, and continuous learning within the teams
Identifying and removing impediments to the teams' progress
Promoting effective communication and transparency across team and stakeholder boundaries
Facilitating collaboration across disciplines including development, testing, and product management
Coaching team members and stakeholders in agile values and principles
Helping track and improve team performance using metrics and visual tools (e.g. JIRA)
Supporting alignment with other teams and broader project goals
Required Qualifications:
University-level education in a technical or engineering field
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in the Scrum Master role, preferably within material or hardware development environments
Proven ability to foster team cohesion and support high-performing, cross-functional teams
Solid knowledge of agile frameworks, team dynamics, and facilitation techniques
Experience using agile project management tools such as JIRA
Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English - both written and verbal
Capacity to handle change, navigate ambiguity, and influence without formal authority
A structured, empathetic, and outcome-oriented approach to leadership
Meritorious Experience:
Background in line management or other formal leadership roles
Hands-on experience with agile practices in hardware-focused or manufacturing-related development contexts
This is an excellent opportunity for a driven and collaborative Scrum Master who thrives in dynamic environments and is passionate about team development and agile leadership. If you're looking to make a meaningful impact while working with engaged and skilled teams, this could be the right assignment for you.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
222 22 LUND Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9360921