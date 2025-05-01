Scrum Master
Job description
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Scrum Master to lead two teams, working in the Software development for electric vehicles here at Scania (soon to be TRATON R&D).
Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International motors, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. As we are moving from Scania to TRATON R&D, the teams are becoming global with team members on several sites, as e.g. Sweden, US & Germany. We want you as a scrum master to take responsibility on this, between site, collaboration Way of Working.
Role summary
As a Scrum Master within Software development for TRATON electric vehicles, you'll take on the exciting challenge of organizing, monitoring, and leading the work needed.
Job responsibilities
The job will include but not be limited to e.g:
Lead Agile ceremonies (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Planning, Sprint Reviews, and Retrospectives).
Ensure teams follow Scrum principles and practices.
Remove obstacles and foster collaboration.
Coordinate with team members in Södertälje, the US, and Germany.
Work with product owners to plan and organize projects.
Raise challenges to stakeholders and eliminate hindrances.
Collaborate with peer Scrum Masters, VCT managers, and other stakeholders.
Coach team members in their daily work and short-term goals.
Form the role with the team and manage plans to drive change.
Understand the functionality the team is responsible for.
Ensure the team follows processes and produces necessary documentation for ISO26262 certification.
Who You Are
Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Professional Scrum Master (PSM) certification, SAFe certification is a plus.
Degree in engineering or equivalent experience.
Experience with Agile methodologies and project management.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Humble and adaptive personality with great listening skills.
Willingness to learn more about the technical area.
Strong team spirit and ability to communicate with colleagues at all levels.
Experience with software testing and/or data analytics is a plus.
Competence in electrification or embedded systems technology is a plus.
This is us
The teams are working as agile team in the VCT Energy system controls, and belong to the line organisation Energy controls in Traton R&D. At Scania/Traton R&D the VCT = ART (Agile Release Train). In the line organisation the control units for the propulsion battery (BMS), as well as the control unit for thermal management, auxiliary VCB components and charging control (ECS), is being developed.
The teams have a product owner, which you as a scrum will collaborate closely with, and engineers. The VCT has a triad, consisting of Product Manager, Release Train Engineer, and Architect. This gives a truly agile context to operate in.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options (minimum 50% at office in person), including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
If you're passionate about Agile practices and want to make a significant impact in the field of energy management and electric vehicles, we'd love to hear from you!
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-15. Screening and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
