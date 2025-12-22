Scrum Master
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-12-22
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our team and support our transformation toward a Lean-Agile, value-driven organization. Initially, you will serve as Scrum Master for one team, with the potential to support multiple teams over time.
Your mission is to enable high-performing teams, foster collaboration, and drive continuous improvement in alignment with TRATON's modular and Lean-Agile way of working.
Job Responsibilities
Improve flow and team deliveries: Help the team optimize delivery and remove impediments.
Coach and develop high-performing teams: Support the team in adopting agile principles and practices, creating a culture of trust and continuous learning.
Facilitate events and communication: Organize Scrum events, PI Planning, and ensure effective communication within and across teams.
Drive cross-team and cross-functional collaboration: Promote alignment and transparency across value streams and stakeholders.
Foster a sustainable and trust-based culture: Encourage psychological safety and a positive team environment.
Who You Are
Skills & Mindset
Strong servant-leadership and facilitation skills.
Ability to coach teams and individuals in Lean-Agile practices.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Growth mindset and adaptability to change.
Preferred Experience
Experience as a Scrum Master or Agile Coach.
Familiarity with Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and the Scrum Guide.
Experience in complex, cross-functional environments.
Experience from Embedded System development.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a similar technical field.
Career Growth & Development Opportunities
This role offers excellent opportunities to develop: Coaching and facilitation skills by guiding teams toward high performance and continuous improvement.
Leadership capabilities through servant-leadership and influencing without authority.
Communication and collaboration skills by working across teams, value streams, and global stakeholders.
Strategic thinking as you gain exposure to TRATON's modular system and value stream landscape, preparing for other leadership positions in our organisation.
Lean-Agile expertise through hands-on experience with scaled frameworks and participation in PI Planning and transformation initiatives.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-11. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Johan Kingstedt, Manager TGRAAPC, johan.kingstedt@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9658526