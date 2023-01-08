Scrum Master
2023-01-08
In the role as Scrum Master, you will support teams in delivering value to the customer. You will coach your teams in all aspects of the agile ways of working and mind-sets and work to optimize deliveries through the flow of value. Furthermore, you will organize and facilitate the team ceremonies like iteration planning, demos, and retrospective.
An important part of the Scrum Master role is supporting your team to remove impediments and reduce risks to be able to improve quality and the speed of deliveries. You will encourage collaboration across roles and domains and help the team to improve the Continuously Delivery Pipeline and the DevOps practices.
Krav/Requirements
To be a good Scrum Master you have an Agile way of working and want to help others succeed and you work eagerly towards goals and improvements. You have a degree within relevant area or corresponding experience from years of practice.
• You are an efficient networker with the ability to illustrate information to others, to create a common understanding and direction for the team.
• You have experience from working within a digital organization and practical experience from facilitator roles is a big plus.
• You are comfortable collaborating and communicating with people of different background and at different levels in an organization, and you have a coaching approach with the ability to motivate others.
• You see possibilities in challenges and work towards solutions in a structured manner.
• This role is within an international environment, so fluency in English is a must.
• Experience from backlog management tools (Azure Devops preferably) is also needed.
Swedish is meritorious.
