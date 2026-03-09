Scrum Master - part time
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Scrum Master.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will have the opportunity to foster a culture of continuous improvement and team empowerment to deliver value to customers and stakeholders. You will guide agile teams and facilitate collaboration using agile methodologies, servant leadership, facilitation and coaching skills. You will also showcase your expertise by fostering effective team dynamics, building agile maturity, and helping the team delivering their best work.
The work model for the role is: Smart Working - Hybrid
Preferred locations - Sweden, Finland
This role is contributing to the Enabler Agile Units
You will be mainly accountable for:
Working with two teams in parallel, providing guidance on the application of agile values, principles and practices to deliver high-quality products and services to customers.
Ensuring a comprehensive understanding of scrum framework, Scaled agile methods and that teams adhere to scrum mindset, practice, and guidelines.
Elevating the team to a high-performing level by identifying areas of strength and improvement.
Facilitating team-level scrum events, including sprint planning, daily scrum, sprint review, and sprint retrospective, ensuring active and valuable team engagement.
Coaching, inspiring, training and mentoring teams and promote positive team dynamics to ensure that team members collaborate effectively within the team, with their customers and stakeholders.
Work closely with Product Owners to help manage product backlogs and ensure clear communication of the development goals.
Remove impediments and blockers that may hinder the team's progress, ensuring the team can work without interruptions.
Promote a collaborative team environment and encourage discussions and decision-making within the team
Our team
You will join a team (Chapter) of 10 Scrum masters. In this highly cooperative team supported by Chapter Leader you will have a chance to connect with other Chapter members, get your questions answered, receive new insights, share your ideas, hear alternative perspectives, work on your development and contribute to growth of others in a safe environment as a group. You will also be part of wider Global Agile Community of around 70 people including other Scrum masters, Agile coaches, Scrum master Chapter Leaders, Agile office and Human Resources where you will be able to share and learn even more.
Qualifications for the role:
You possess an enhanced knowledge of Agile frameworks and are qualified as a Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Professional Scrum Master (PSM).
You have 10+ years of experience in Agile delivery, demonstrating advanced skills in working as a Scrum Master supporting Agile teams.
You are passionate about values such as care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration, and naturally integrate them into your daily work.
You are captivated by people development and enjoy helping individuals and teams grow.
You enjoy working collaboratively and are engaged in building strong, cooperative relationships with your peers.
You are innovative around sharing ideas and experiences and are committed to continuous learning and growth.
You are at ease communicating complex ideas clearly and remain open to constructive challenge.
You are immersed in servant leadership and coaching practices, guiding teams with empathy and empowerment.
You are engaged in understanding human psychology and group interactions and enjoy applying this knowledge to support team dynamics.
More about us
You will join the Smart Power Division within ABB's Electrification business area, contributing to a global Smart Transformation program involving around 1,000 people. ABB is a worldwide technology leader in electrification and automation, focused on enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The Electrification business area delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and digital solutions supporting safe, smart and sustainable power distribution.
Smart Power provides advanced technologies for smart, connected and protected power supply systems-from circuit breakers and switches to motor protection, control and safety products. With data-driven insights, these solutions enhance energy efficiency, reliability and the management of electrical assets.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
