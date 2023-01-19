Scrum Master - ART Core System Components
2023-01-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
At the Agile Release Train Core System Components (ARTCSC), within Software & Electronics Platform, we develop body controllers, I/O controllers, electrical power distribution units and electrical power supply - hardware as well as software - for all current and future vehicle platforms. We work with solutions from early concept to industrialization and follow-up in the field. We are dedicated to building cross-functional and empowered teams and an agile environment where we learn every day, challenge each other and give continuous feedback. We are now looking for a flexible scrum master to lead two development teams on their exciting journey!
The teams in question are responsible for developing and delivering two complete I/O controller ECUs. These units are a central part of the new SPA2 software & electronic platform, realizing important software functionality - both on system service and customer function level. The teams are developing software to integrate supplier-developed hardware and basic software with in-house developed application software, and they are also responsible for verifying and delivering the complete ECU for manufacturing.
Who you are
We think you are a self-driven team player with leadership ambitions, that likes taking responsibility and ownership but also knows when to delegate. You take a structured approach to your work and have relevant technical skills that you have successfully applied to complex engineering tasks in the past. Collaboration and swift communication feel natural to you, and you actively seek inspiration and influences to continuously improve your work methods. You share your know-how and expertise, contribute where you can, and you are also not afraid to ask for help when you need it. At the same time you have no problem stating your own opinion, and setting high standards and expectations.
You communicate well in English and have at least a B.Sc. or equivalent within a technical area relevant to the teams' work tasks (Computer, Electrical, Engineering Physics or similar). Beside previous leadership roles and Scrum Master experience, we appreciate if you have worked in the software development area and have experience within software releases.
Meritorious
Experience working in the project dimension at Volvo Cars R&D and with automotive software design and development, system engineering and embedded software testing.
What will you do?
With focus on flow and continuous improvement, you will lead and support two teams in their development efforts - helping them to deliver on their commitments and grow as empowered agile teams. By staying updated on the daily work and keeping your ear to the ground, you will be able to step in to remove impediments that the teams are facing and also keep a fruitful dialogue on the teams' status and needs with relevant stakeholders. With the teams' integrity and agreed commitments close to heart, you will protect them from external disturbances and unplanned work - thereby being a key person for keeping all team members' work situation manageable, motivating and fun!
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Therese Lundberg at therese.lundberg@volvocars.com
For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Therese Lundberg at therese.lundberg@volvocars.com
