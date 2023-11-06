SCM Tender Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2023-11-06
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
The Global SCM organization delivers value and service to HVDC's large infrastructure projects around the world. If you like complex projects, business challenges, have a curious mind, and have a problem-solving attitude, take the opportunity to join a World Technology Leader Company. Experience the great feeling from managing large SCM projects close to the end customer by applying to the following role!
In the role as Tender SCM you work individually and will be responsible for SCM scope in the Tender Core Team, with a key role interacting with HVDC stakeholders in tender execution. You will be based in Ludvika where the rest of the Swedish team is located.
Your responsibilities
Be the SCM representative in the tender core team.
You will be on the driving seat for any needs or issues related to supply chain, engaging other departments (engineering, documentation, finance, etc.) for your input.
Perform cost calculation on the material, resources, and other costs related to SCM scope.
Provide feedback to tender team related to time schedule, terms & conditions, payment milestones, customer requirements.
Perform risk assessment from SCM perspective.
Connect with SCM Category Managers and the suppliers, for at least but not limited to, request for Quotation (RFQ), negotiation, discussing special customer requirements.
Contribute to strategic work, lessons learned, and continuous improvement.
Your background
You might have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field or at least 2 years relevant professional experience, ideally in Tender.
Preferably you have some years of relevant working experience, so you feel comfortable in taking decisions, questioning and take full responsibility for outcome of the work in your project by the SCM organization.
You are a team player with strong communicative and collaborative skills, and you are comfortable with thinking outside of the box.
We think that you are an energetic, endurant, responsible, and independent person with great structure skills. You are curious and open to changes, value integrity, get things done in a timely manner, and always drive for efficiency.
You should be comfortable in expressing yourself, written and spoken, in English.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 26th of November!
Recruiting Manager Moa Brännvall, moa.brannvall@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8241012