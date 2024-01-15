SCM Coordinator to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Älmhult
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently seeking a SCM Coordinator situated at Samsung's Kista office. This is a full-time assignment, starting as soon as possible and until end of September 2024 (paternal leave substitute).
The SCM Coordinators team at Samsung takes the lead in transforming commercial plans and market intelligence into demand planning for Samsung Displays within the Nordic market. Emphasizing a data-driven approach, the team relies on facts to drive business decisions. The primary responsibilities encompass demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization, and facilitating communication between the local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries. This collaborative effort ensures optimal sales opportunities and operational efficiency.
Job scope and key deliverables
• Supporting Management team with data insights
• Responsible for internal reporting and analytics in IT Division
• Sales Forecast Accuracy
• Sales Capability Index
• Sales target achievement
• Channel PSI Analysis
• Inventory Management
Role Tasks
• Monthly dashboard on the result compared to FCST, MP and Target planning
• Setting up reports and data insights for decision making in IT Division
• Target planning insights and execution
• Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
• Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
• Data management and process improvement and innovation
• Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
• Deliver the analysis and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
• Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters
• Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Product Manager, Sales, and Logistics
• Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
Qualifications required
• Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent
• Previous work experience in related field, at least 2-3 years
• Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel
• Preferably SAP experience
Main Competences
•
Supporting and co-operating: Support others and shows respect and positive regards for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
•
Analyzing and Interpreting: Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
•
Organizing and Executing: Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer, satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time and for a period of asap - until the end of September 2024. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Klara Eidhagen klara.eidhagen@digitalenta.se Jobbnummer
8394230