Scientist, Protein Engineering
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Solna Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Solna
2024-06-26
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Solna
, Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us -working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity -so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Scientist in the area of protein engineering and affinity ligand discovery to join the Affinity Ligand Design team in our lab in Solna, Stockholm. The team is responsible for discovering and designing new affinity purification ligands and solutions for the next generation of biopharmaceuticals and consists of about 15 experts in the field of protein engineering, protein production, affinity ligand design and characterization. The primary focus of this position is the design, identification and engineering of novel affinity ligands as well as the design of novel protein scaffolds and libraries.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Design and create new affinity ligand libraries based on various protein scaffolds.
Discover and isolate new affinity ligands using various techniques and improve/mature the stability and affinity of affinity ligands.
Determine the affinity, stability and specificity of the ligands using different methods such as Biacore and flow cytometry.
Participate in ligand development projects and contribute within the area of expertise.
Depending on project needs act as an activity leader.
Present scientific and technical results internally and externally, oral and written communication in Swedish and English.
The essential requirements of the job include:
PhD in biotechnology, biochemistry, engineering, or related Life Science field and preferably industrial experience or a post doc within the field of protein or antibody engineering.
You have hands on experience of one or more protein engineering techniques such as protein library creation, phage display, antibody engineering, yeast or bacterial display.
English and Swedish as working languages.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Background in computational biology.
Python programming experience.
Additional experience of analytical methods such Biacore and ELISA.
Hands on experience working with protein purification and characterization.
This position will be open to applications over the holiday season (June-July), and we expect to initiate selection of candidates and interviews in August. For questions regarding the role, please contact Tobias Cornvik, Section Manager Bioprocess Applications, tobias.cornvik@cytiva.com
.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Scheeles väg 3 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8771973