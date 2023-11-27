Scientist In Vivo Immunology, Facs Expert
2023-11-27
Job description
Scientist In Vivo Immunology, FACS expert
We are now looking for a Scientist to join the In vivo Bioscience team within Research and Early Development, Respiratory & Immunology in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases. In this role, you will focus on mouse models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Key Duties and Responsibilities
As part of the team, you will plan, execute and analyze in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You will actively take part in scientific discussions to add valuable inputs in experimental design and data interpretation. This is a mainly lab-based role where you will be involved in ongoing projects focusing on pre-clinical experiments, with the responsibility to design, plan, perform and analyze in vivo studies. Specific focus on FACS analysis.
Responsibilities
What you'll do
As a Scientist you will be a vital member of the in vivo community and will contribute to the development and characterization of pre-clinical models of autoimmune diseases to discover novel therapeutics.
Under the supervision of the team leader and help from colleagues, you will plan and execute in vivo experiments with rodents.
You will contribute to the analysis of in vivo studies with a specific focus on FACS analysis
Deadline: 2023-12-07, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
Essential for the role
Valid education required for compliance to work with live animals in Sweden.
At last 5 years of experience with daily FACS analysis of mouse or human samples (cell staining, antibody panel set up, proficient in the use of BD FACS DIVA machines and Flowjo).
Several years of hands-on experience with rodents including live animal handling, drug administration through different routes, blood and organ sampling and processing (spleen, lymph nodes, intestine).
Ability to organize, execute and interpret the results from in vivo studies according to study plans in agreement with the team leader or other colleagues.
Experience of maintaining the highest standards of welfare and ethical compliance and ensuring the integrity of the generated data. Familiar with using Good Statistical Practice in animal research and applying the 3R's (reduction, refinement and replacement) across the full range of studies.
Excellent English written and oral communication skills, including presentation skills.
Desirable for the role and/or development opportunities:
PhD in immunology and understanding of autoimmune diseases with a specific focus on gut immunology.
Experience with animal models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and in vivo PK/PD relationships.
Experience with other in vitro methodology in addition to FACS (ELISA/MSD and/or qRT-PCR) to analyze ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies.
