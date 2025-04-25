Scientist
2025-04-25
Om jobbet
Do you want to be part of making everyday life easier for people around the world? Without seeing it, you meet us every day in your everyday life. We are in your soles, in your mobile and in the newspaper you read. With a common commitment to innovation, sustainability and safety, our employees work daily for a sustainable future.
As a Scientist at Kromasil Product Development you will contribute to global business growth opportunities within Personal Care and Pharma and thereby ensuring continuous world leading position of Nouryon. Welcome with your application!
In your future role you will
Develop new products and applications. You will also identify innovation and business opportunities and translate into R&D activities. You are also expected to identify and evaluate ideas and results based on a deep scientific knowledge.
• Write scientific reports and give scientific presentations at conferences based on new developed products and application methods.
• Be responsible for the continuous buildup and sharing of knowledge regarding our products, applications and characterization methods within a given frame.
• Act as specialist within the area of expertise within Nouryon.
We believe you bring
This role requires that you have a strategic insight and business understanding. Also that you have the ability to convey scientific knowledge into practical use for colleagues in various functions. You are a collaborative cross-functional team player, result oriented and have a good ability to cooperate.
• PhD in Chemistry (or equivalent) with high competence in chromatography.
• At least 5 years of relevant working experience
• Project management experience
• Have an established network within the industry and academia
• Documented communication skills in writing reports and presenting results
• Fluent in English
• Knowledge in inorganic chemistry (preferably silica) is an advantage
Great if you have
• Worked daily with HPLC
• Experience with purification of biomolecules
• Knows Swedish
We believe you are...
With a creative mindset, you excel in finding innovative solutions and serving customers. Your excellent presentational skills allow you to communicate clearly. As a natural problem solver, you adeptly address challenges. You also focus on relationship building to foster strong connections with clients and colleagues.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to the Product and Application Development Manager Kromasil and based in Bohus.
Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded.
We look forward to receiving your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
To ensure transparency and clarity during the recruitment process, we would like to inform you that we have identified a potential candidate for this position; however, we want to emphasize that all qualified applicants will be considered with equal opportunity as it is important to have an inclusive recruitment process.
We kindly ask you as an internal candidate to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact Joakim Högblom, Product and Application Development Manager Kromasil, joakim.hogblom@nouryon.com
,
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Julia Börjesson- Akademikerna - 0736-961690
Helene Rosenlund- Unionen - 0708-211839
Jonas Friggerdal- IF Metall - 0701008001
