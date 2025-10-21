Scada Developer, Oskarshamn
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla datajobb i Oskarshamn
2025-10-21
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Oskarshamn
, Finspång
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are looking for a Scada developer to join our team! We are responsible for developing one of our customers' Scada systems on site at the customer who is active in the manufacturing industry and now needs to expand our Scada team.
We are now looking for an automation engineer with a focus on Siemens TIA Portal and the Scada system Ignition. You will be involved in the development and implementation of a new Scada system based on Ignition, among other things. You will also work on adapting the PLC system. The tasks will vary between development, adaptation, commissioning, standby and possibly also readiness for the intended applications.
Key Responsibilities:
Several years of documented experience in industrial automation.
Good knowledge of Siemens TIA Portal and the Scada system Ignition.
Knowledge of Ignition, Python and database management, such as SQL databases.
Experience with PLC programming in the Siemens TIA Portal or Allen Bradley systems is a requirement.
Very good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written, as this occurs at our client.
Location: Oskarshamn, Sweden\Kalmar County
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Annika careers@justeragroup.com 0761922440 Jobbnummer
9566807