SAP Test Execution Lead
Hays AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
SAP Test Execution Lead with expertise in multiple SAP modules (FI, EAM, EPPM, P2P, OTC)
Employment type: B2B Contract
Allocation: 100%
Start Date: estimated February 2026
Location: ideally Stockholm (or within Sweden)
Language: Swedish and EnglishSeniority: Senior (ideally 9+ years of experience)
Technical & Functional Skills
• Deep SAP Knowledge: Expertise in multiple SAP modules (FI, EAM, EPPM, P2P, OTC) and understanding of end-to-end business processes.
• Testing Methodologies: Strong grasp of functional, integration, regression, and UAT testing approaches.
• Defect Management: Ability to oversee the defect lifecycle and coordinate with development teams for resolution.
Process & Governance
• Test Plan Development: Ability to define test plans, scope, and approach aligned with project objectives
• Quality Assurance: Ensuring adherence to QA standards and compliance requirements.
• Risk Management: Identifying testing risks and implementing mitigation strategies.
Communication & Coordination
• Workload Planning: Ability to allocate tasks, monitor progress, and ensure timely delivery and ensure the teams follow the test strategy and plan
• Stakeholder Communication: Strong skills in interacting with business users, developers, and test coordinators
Analytical & Organisational Skills
• Problem-Solving: Quick decision-making for test execution challenges
• Attention to Detail: Ensuring accuracy in test cases, scripts, and results
• Reporting & Metrics: Preparing dashboards and status reports for senior management
As part of the recruitment process, the client will conduct background checks on candidates who progress to later stages.
If this consultancy opportunity aligns with your experience, please click 'apply now' and submit your updated CV, clearly highlighting your expertise in the must-have competencies required for the role. We look forward to receiving your application and speaking with you as soon as possible. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-18
E-post: lorelai.morariu.86311.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "901151". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Kontakt
Lorelai Morariu lorelai.morariu@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9710202