SAP Technical Architect
2025-07-14
We are looking for an experienced and knowledgeable SAP Technical Architect for our client. This is a full-time position starting as soon as possible.
Are you ready to take on a strategic role in a stable yet forward-looking organization? Our client has recently initiated a group-wide transformation program aimed at modernizing and harmonizing business processes, including the implementation of a new ERP system.
As an SAP Technical Architect, you will bring deep expertise in SAP RISE, SAP S/4HANA, SAP BTP, and cloud technologies. You will be responsible for ensuring that technical solutions are secure, compliant, and seamlessly integrated with other enterprise systems.
We are seeking a highly skilled professional to join the Global IT Shared Applications team. You will lead the design and development of the SAP technical landscape and ensure all solutions align with overall business objectives. The role includes managing the technical architecture, guiding implementation, and collaborating with both internal and external stakeholders.
In this role, you will be responsible for:
• Developing and maintaining the overall SAP system architecture
• Guiding teams through technical challenges and enforcing best practices
• Overseeing deployment and integration of SAP solutions with other systems
• Ensuring smooth integration of SAP with other enterprise applications
• Collaborating closely with internal teams, project groups, and external vendors
• Evaluating integration feasibility and working with the Application Manager
• Documenting the solution architecture according to standards
• Understanding the current system landscape and supporting transition efforts
• Providing expertise and strategic input for the client 's SAP environment
