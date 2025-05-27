SAP Technical Architect
2025-05-27
Are you passionate about technology and innovation? Do you want to be part of a dynamic team that shapes the future of manufacturing? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Shortly about us
At Sandvik Coromant, we're leaders in the manufacturing industry, known for our cutting-edge solutions and commitment to excellence. We're dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where every team member can thrive. When you join us, you're not just starting a job; you're embarking on a journey of growth and development.
Your mission
As a SAP Technical Architect, you play a crucial role in designing and implementing robust IT solutions that drive our business forward. You collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their needs and translate them into effective IT strategies. Your expertise ensures that our systems are scalable, secure, and aligned with our business goals. You suggest, develop and maintain the overall SAP technical system architecture. Your primary responsibility is providing expertise to improve and excel the Coromant SAP Technical Platform.
The location for this position is preferably Sweden - Sandviken, Stockholm or remote. However, other locations could also be an option. Some international travel may occur.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a background in SAP Technical architecture in a global company. You have experience with cloud computing, network design, and cybersecurity. Your knowledge is backed by an IT education, preferably Computer Science or Computer Engineering. You need expert level knowledge in SAP, especially SAP RISE, SAP S/4HANA and SAP BTP. We currently work in a hybrid setup. We see it as beneficial if you have knowledge in Azure cloud and an industrial background. Acting in a global company calls for excellent English skills. Knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Your analytical way of working helps you solve complex problems, and your attention to detail ensures the highest quality in your work. In addition to your technical skills, you bring excellent communication and teamwork abilities. You're adaptable, open to new ideas, and committed to continuous learning. Your ability to work collaboratively with diverse teams makes you a valuable asset to our organization.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Elisabeth Broman, hiring manager, at +46 (0)76-126 60 98.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anna Pettersen
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 13th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0078756.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
