SAP Solution Expert SD - Based in Stockholm, Sweden
Join BAUHAUS Nordics as an SAP Solution Expert within SD and become part of an exciting and evolving SAP retail organization. We are working with the IT future of BAUHAUS across the Nordic countries - Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Estonia - and now you can be part of this journey, based in our service center in Stockholm, Sweden.
We have implemented the latest SAP retail solutions, including S/4HANA, SAP CAR, F&R, and PO/PI, ensuring a modern and advanced technology stack.
Why join us?
• Work in a collaborative and dynamic environment with an engaged and solution-oriented mindset
- Be part of one of the most ambitious SAP retail implementations in the Nordics
- Shape and optimize solutions that contribute to strategic growth
- Develop your expertise in an organization that values innovation and continuous learning
Your key responsibilities
As a Solution Expert, you will:
• Take ownership of SAP SD solutions and collaborate with business experts to develop optimized solutions
- Customize and configure SAP S/4 to meet business needs
- Design and document solution architectures and create functional specifications for developers.
- Analyze and resolve issues at third level of support
- Participate in testing, validation, and implementation of solutions
Your role will be tailored to your expertise, primarily focusing on SAP SD.
Who are we looking for?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
• Strong SAP experience from previous roles, particularly within SD
- A proactive and practical approach, with the ability to work independently while being a strong team player
- Fluency in English (both written and spoken) as it is our corporate language
- Experience in retail and/or e-commerce is a plus but not a requirement
- A solution-oriented mindset with a passion for continuous improvement and problem-solving
You will be part of a small and agile team of SAP professionals, working in an informal but structured environment where collaboration is key.
Why BAUHAUS?
At BAUHAUS, we offer a creative and inspiring workplace with numerous opportunities for professional growth - both within the Nordics and internationally. We operate in 19 countries and take pride in fostering an inclusive, engaging, and supportive work culture.
Our commitment to a great workplace:
• Encouraging innovation and recognizing success
- Promoting a safe, inclusive, and discrimination-free environment
- Maintaining ethical business practices with zero tolerance for corruption
- Driving sustainability initiatives and ensuring compliance with regulations
We prioritize internal growth and career development, offering structured training programs, leadership courses, and mentorship opportunities. As one of Europe's largest DIY, home and garden retail chains, we provide a unique platform for personal and professional development.
Join us!
We are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and will fill the position once we find the right candidate. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to SAP Product Manager Store, Christer Lejon.
