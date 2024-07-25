SAP Solution Architect
At Sandvik Mining and Rock solutions we're now looking for an experienced SAP Solution Architect to join our team. We welcome you to an exciting role where you design and implement SAP solutions to support our global sales units, production and supply chain entities. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
About your job
In this position, you work with high-level and end-to-end solution design across SAP and other IT systems - defining design principles associated with various architectural views of the entire solution. You collaborate closely with the business on requirements, targets, and processes - transforming these into SAP IT solutions and services. By defining design principles at the project's inception to guide system solutions design activities through all phases, you ensure that the produced solutions are fit for purpose and align with business requirements. You document and communicate the high-level system architecture design to stakeholders and ensure adherence to project design principles, system architectural strategy and guidelines.
Your responsibilities include supporting activities necessary for IT product procurement, maintaining the integrity of the end-to-end SAP solutions throughout the detailed design process, and providing key technical knowledge. Effective communication of design authority decisions back to design teams, and defining and implementing a solution design quality assurance approach and plan, are crucial aspects of this role.
The location for this position is Gasverket in Stockholm, Sweden or Tampere, Finland and some travel globally is part of this job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with several years' experience in production environments, preferably with SAP implementations in a large multinational industry. You have experience of ERP solution design and configuration across supply chain planning and manufacturing, as well as application design and architecture.
To succeed in this role, you also need:
Functional skills in supply chain management.
Production management and product data management integration experience.
SAP Platform knowledge (SAP ECC or S/4HANA).
Broad knowledge of Office 365 suite and project management tools, such as Aris and Jira.
Relevant TOGAF, SAP R/3 or S/4HANA certifications are advantageous.
You're organized and enjoy working in an ever-changing environment - having the ability to see the bigger picture and creatively solve problems. With your excellent communication- and interpersonal skills, you create good relationships and manage stakeholders effectively by understanding their needs. You work well independently, while also being a team player with collaboration skills and an agile mindset. With your can-do attitude you take initiatives to drive change by challenging traditional ways of working.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Michael Stemmler, recruiting manager, michael.stemmler@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Fredrik Svensson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 20 96
Ernesto Coronel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)8-726 64 17
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than August 8, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0068914.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
8811975