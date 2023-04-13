SAP SD Specialist EDI Focus
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for a SAP SD Specialist EDI Focus to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity, a 2-year contract starting as soon as possible with the possibility for an extension.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As SAP SD Specialist, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers ' lives.
Why join our team?
If you are interested in SAP EDI and want to join a team that supports it, there are several compelling reasons why you should consider joining this team:
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology:
SAP EDI is a state-of-the-art technology. That enables seamless integration between business partners. By joining this team, you will have the opportunity to work with the latest tools and technologies, which can help you enhance your skills and stay at the forefront of your field.
Collaborative and supportive team culture:
This team is dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions and services to internal or external customers. The team members work closely together, sharing knowledge and expertise to ensure that each. Project is a success. By joining this team, you will be part of a collaborative and supportive culture that values teamwork and professional development.
Opportunity for growth and advancement:
As a member of this team, you will have the opportunity to grow and advance your career.
The team offers training and development programs to help you enhance your skills and expand your knowledge. Additionally, as the team continues to grow, there may be opportunities for leadership
And management roles.
What will this role achieve?
The purpose of an EDI support role is to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of electronic data interchange (EDI) systems within an organization. The EDI support role involves providing technical and functional support to users of the EDI system, including troubleshooting and resolving any issues that arise. This may include identifying and fixing errors in data transmissions, monitoring the performance of the EDI system, and providing training to users on how to use the system effectively.
What will be the job scope & key deliverables?
* Troubleshooting and resolving issues with EDI transactions
* Monitoring and maintaining EDI systems
* Testing and validating EDI transactions
* Providing training and support to EDI users
* Developing and maintaining EDI documentation
Overall, the key deliverables of an EDI support role involve ensuring that the EDI system operates smoothly and efficiently, that EDI transactions are processed accurately and on time, and that users are able to use the system effectively.
What do we need for this role?
* Technical proficiency: An EDI support role requires a strong technical understanding of electronic data interchange (EDI) systems, including EDI standards and protocols, file formats, and data mapping. Knowledge of programming languages such as Java or SQL may also be beneficial.
* Problem-solving skills: EDI support professionals must be skilled in identifying and troubleshooting issues with EDI transactions and systems
* Attention to detail: EDI transactions must be processed accurately and on time, so an individual in this role must possess strong attention to detail to ensure that all data is accurate and complete.
* Communication skills: EDI support professionals must have strong communication skills to work effectively with internal teams, business partners, and external vendors.
* Customer service orientation: EDI support professionals must be committed to providing excellent customer service to both internal and external stakeholders. This includes being responsive to inquiries and providing timely solutions to any issues that arise.
* Project management skills: An EDI support professional may be responsible for managing multiple projects simultaneously, so strong project management skills are important.
* Experience: at least 5 years of SAP EDI.
* Language skills: English, mandatory. Swedish, meritorious but not mandatory.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.v Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Anton Jansson anton.jansson@multimind.se 0720762308 Jobbnummer
7652091