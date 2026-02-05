SAP Release Lead
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
As a SAP Release Lead, you will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and delivering minor SAP releases in a complex SAP landscape. You will ensure that enhancements, fixes, configuration updates, and smaller technical changes are packaged, tested, and deployed with high quality and minimal disruption to business operations. You will work closely with functional and technical teams, Test Management, and Release Management to enable predictable delivery cycles.
Job DescriptionOwn end-to-end planning and delivery of minor SAP releases.
Collect, assess, and prioritize release scope items together with functional and technical teams.
Coordinate build, testing, defect resolution, and readiness activities across multiple workstreams.
Ensure compliance with release governance, quality gates, and audit requirements.
Manage timelines, risks, issues, and dependencies for each release cycle.
Collaborate with Test Managers to secure test planning, execution, and sign-off.
Provide clear reporting and communication to project leadership and stakeholders.
Support go-live preparation and post-release stabilization.
RequirementsExperience managing SAP releases or similar delivery cycles in complex environments.
Good understanding of SAP functional processes and technical components.
Strong coordination, planning, and problem-solving skills.
Familiarity with release governance frameworks and tools.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Nice to haveExperience working in multi-workstream delivery setups with close collaboration between functional, technical, and testing teams.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7181322-1827132". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9726164