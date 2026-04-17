SAP Platform Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a key role in a major SAP data platform transformation, with a strong focus on moving from BW on-prem to BW/4HANA. This is a hands-on architecture assignment where you are expected to guide real delivery decisions, not just provide high-level advice. You will work close to migration activities, cloud considerations, and platform choices that affect both performance and long-term scalability.
The assignment suits you who enjoy combining strategic architecture with deep technical understanding. You will help shape how legacy BW objects are assessed, how migration tooling is used, and how the target platform should support reporting, data flows, and future development. There is also an opportunity to contribute to the direction around SAP Datasphere and modern data architecture patterns. What makes this interesting is the chance to influence a complex SAP modernization journey with clear technical depth and architectural impact.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and support a full BW on-prem to BW/4HANA migration from an architectural and delivery perspective.
You will evaluate and guide the use of SAP migration approaches such as Shell Conversion, Remote Conversion, and In-Place Migration.
You will assess legacy BW objects and decide what can be migrated and what should be redesigned for BW/4HANA.
You will define and improve BW/4HANA data modelling using objects such as aDSO, CompositeProvider, and Open ODS Views.
You will contribute to HANA optimization in a BW context, including topics such as partitioning, indexing, and memory management.
You will support the transition from BEx-based reporting toward SAP Analytics Cloud as part of the target landscape.
You will advise on cloud-related aspects such as network topology, latency, data residency, and the differences between RISE with SAP, BTP, and managed cloud.
You will collaborate effectively with SAP and certified SAP partners in migration programs and know how to work through support and escalation paths.
You may also help shape standards for data architecture, including naming conventions, layering, data ownership, and future-oriented data product thinking.
RequirementsProven hands-on experience leading at least one full BW on-prem to BW/4HANA migration on the customer side.
Strong understanding of SAP BW/4HANA migration tooling, including Shell Conversion, Remote Conversion, and In-Place Migration, and when each approach is suitable.
Experience working directly with SAP or a certified SAP partner in BW migration programs.
Good understanding of the commercial and technical model behind RISE with SAP, including how it differs from BTP and managed cloud.
Good understanding of BW/4HANA Cockpit and the Migration Workbench.
Understanding of network topology, latency considerations, and data residency in cloud BW deployments.
Deep knowledge of BW/4HANA data modelling, including aDSO, CompositeProvider, and Open ODS Views.
Ability to evaluate legacy BW objects such as InfoCubes, MultiProviders, and DSOs and determine whether they should be migrated or rebuilt.
Strong SAP HANA optimization knowledge in a BW context.
Understanding of the reporting transition from BEx to SAP Analytics Cloud.
Nice to haveSolid understanding of SAP Datasphere architecture, including Spaces, Data Flows, Transformation Flows, and Business Builder.
Knowledge of Data Products and how they support data mesh patterns.
Understanding of federation versus replication strategies in SAP Datasphere.
Familiarity with SAP Analytics Cloud integration with Datasphere as the consumption layer.
Experience defining data architecture standards such as naming conventions, layering, and data ownership.
Knowledge of data lineage and data cataloguing in relation to Datasphere's data product model.
Experience managing SAP as a vendor, including support engagement, CoE collaboration, and escalation handling.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7590012-1952500". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9860606