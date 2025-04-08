SAP IS-U Consultant
Why Maandag Nordics? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you committed and passionate about delivering solutions that support business? Do you go the extra mile to understand requirements and processes that enable to propose and build solutions that meet business needs and expectations? We are now looking for a skilled SAP consultant within IS-U to join our client's team.
Start: According to agreement
Location: Solna, Sweden or Gliwice, Poland
Duration: Long term. 12 months to start, after this period our client's goal is to give you an offer or you will extend the contract through Maandag Nordic
Our client is a leading European energy company, that has electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation for more than 100 years. They are on a goal to build a future where everyone can choose fossil-free ways to move, make and live.
Role description
In this role you will become a part of our clients Customer IT, that develops and operates specialized IT solutions based on SAP IS-U and SAP CRM supporting all Nordic business units of the company that has a customer relation. As a SAP IS-U consultant, you will be responsible to provide expertise to ensure that stable and reliable solutions are designed, developed, implemented and maintained and you will contribute to quality assurance activities to meet business needs.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Initiate and maintain continuous dialogue with business stakeholders
• Monitor system activities on a daily basis
• Handle and resolve incidents
• Create functional/technical design of error corrections, small assignments and projects.
• Secure that implemented changes fulfill business needs and are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements and internal policies / guidelines.
• Coordinate changes and collaborate with other departments
Qualifications
• Several years experience within SAP IS-U or similar modules within SAP
• Knowledge and experience within Service Notification/Order and EDM
• Knowledge and experience within Device Management, Market communication (EDIEL) and Idoc processes
• Knowledge and experience within Web Services
• Familiar with methodologies like Waterfall, Agile and ITIL
• Fluent in English in both spoken and written format
Other knowledge that is nice to have:
• Functional knowledge and experience related to SAP IS-U e.g. Billing and Invoice processes, Workflow
• Functional knowledge of relevant SAP modules e.g. SD, CRM, ILM
• Technical knowledge i.e. ABAP developer skills including debugging
• Knowledge of the Swedish Utility Market
We believe that you have strong communicative skills and a creative and analytical mindset. You are always eager to learn more even though you already have in-depth SAP IS-U knowledge and experience. Finally you are a person who wants to develop colleagues by proactively coaching and supporting them.
