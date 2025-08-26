Sap Fico Solution Architect
2025-08-26
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summary
Shape the future of finance at Scania.
We're looking for a seasoned SAP FICO Solution Architect to join our SAP Center of Excellence. This is a key role in our S/4HANA greenfield implementation - a once-in-a-generation transformation of Scania's digital finance landscape.
As a strategic advisor and hands-on architect, you'll lead the design of scalable, integrated SAP FICO solutions that support our global operations. You'll collaborate across business and IT to ensure our financial systems are future-ready, robust, and aligned with best practices.
Job responsibilities
Architect and implement end-to-end SAP FICO solutions within the S/4HANA greenfield program.
Ensure seamless integration with legacy and non-SAP systems.
Define and enforce best practices across FICO modules: GL, AP, AR, AA, Material & Inventory Accounting, and Controlling.
Lead full lifecycle activities: blueprinting, gap analysis, configuration, testing, cutover, and training.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver scalable solutions.
Provide expert guidance on enhancements, new functionalities, and process optimization.
Mentor junior colleagues and support stakeholder alignment.
Drive adoption of SAP innovations and ensure alignment with Scania's IT strategy.
What We're Looking For
10+ years of SAP FICO experience, including 5+ years as a Solution Architect.
Proven track record in at least 2 full-cycle SAP implementations.
Hands-on experience with S/4HANA (greenfield preferred).
Strong understanding of integration points across SAP and non-SAP systems.
Deep knowledge of financial processes and technical configuration.
Experience in the automotive or manufacturing industry is a strong plus.
Familiarity with Central Finance, VIM, Blackline, SAC, and SAP Activate is advantageous.
Agile mindset and experience with tools like JIRA.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
SAP certifications are a plus.
Detailed knowledge in SAP CO (Controlling): Overhead Accounting, Margin Analysis, Inventory Accounting, Product Costing, Material Ledger
Knowledge in SAP FI (Financial Accounting): General Ledger, Accounting Payable, Accounting Receivable, Asset Accounting, Bank Accounting
Knowledge in at least one of the following areas: FSCM (Credit Management, Collections & Dispute Management) and Consolidation (SEM-BCS / BCS/4HANA)
Who You Are
You are a strategic and hands-on SAP FICO expert with a strong business mindset and a passion for digital transformation. With your deep knowledge of financial processes and cross-functional integration, you confidently lead complex initiatives and drive change in dynamic environments. You are a collaborative partner, eager to mentor others and align business needs with scalable SAP solutions, while always keeping best practices and long-term value in focus
This Is Us
We are the SAP Center of Excellence within Scania IT, now integrated with the ERP Digital Core section. Our team is at the forefront of Scania's digital transformation, driving SAP initiatives across finance, logistics, and supply chain. We work cross-functionally in a collaborative and agile setting, combining deep technical expertise with business insight to design scalable solutions.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Annasaheb More (Group Manager), annasaheb.more@scania.com
Please note that due to the summer vacation period, responses to questions may take a bit longer than usual.
