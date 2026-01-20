SAP Data Workstream Manager / Local Data Manager
Siemens Energy AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2026-01-20
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join Siemens Energy AB as an SAP Data Workstream Manager and play a pivotal role in our S/4 Hana transformation. You'll lead the charge in harmonizing and migrating critical data as we transition from ECC 6 to a unified global SAP platform. Imagine collaborating with local and global teams, shaping data strategies, and driving the foundation for a lean, fast, and data-driven company. You'll coach teams, solve complex data challenges, and ensure our Swedish operations are ready for the future of energy, not only during the project but also after go-live. You will step into a role where your expertise directly supports innovation and energy transition.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Define and implement the local data workstream strategy, aligning with global guidelines and project milestones
* Lead planning and scheduling for workshops and capability teams, ensuring all activities and deliverables are on track
* Collaborate with data experts and project managers to remove roadblocks and support seamless execution
* Analyze data, oversee cleansing and migration, and report progress to the Project Leadership Team
* Manage quality, risks, and issues for the data workstream, driving continuous improvement and project success
* Set up organization and process to keep SAP data clean after go-live
What You Bring
* Academic background in a relevant field
* At least 5 years of experience in SAP data management and migration within rollout projects
* Strong understanding of data structures in manufacturing environments
* Proven ability to lead cross-functional teams and deliver results
* Proficiency in English; Swedish language skills are a plus
* Experience in large international projects
About the Team
You'll join a dynamic project team, at Siemens Energy Sweden, working closely with colleagues in the UK and North America as part of the S4E Unify transformation. The team is committed to building a unified, data-driven foundation for the future, supporting both local and global business goals. You'll work alongside passionate professionals who value hands-on problem solving and continuous improvement.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation. Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers
, id nr 287453 not later than 2026-02-25.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Malin Johansson on malin.johansson@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "287453". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9694022