SAP Ariba Consultant
2024-07-25
About Us: We are a leading IT consulting company in Sweden, committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences. As we continue to grow and innovate, we are seeking a skilled SAP Ariba Consultant to join our team and help us optimize our customers IT procurement processes.
Job Description:
Position Overview: The SAP Ariba Consultant will be responsible for implementing, configuring, and optimizing SAP Ariba solutions to streamline procurement processes and improve efficiency. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in SAP Ariba, excellent problem-solving skills, and experience working within the retail industry.
Key Responsibilities:
SAP Ariba Implementation: Lead the implementation of SAP Ariba modules, including sourcing, procurement, contract management, and supplier management.
Requirement Gathering: Work closely with stakeholders to gather and analyze business requirements, translating them into SAP Ariba solutions.
Configuration and Customization: Configure SAP Ariba to meet business needs, including customizing workflows, reports, and integration points.
Integration: Ensure seamless integration of SAP Ariba with existing ERP systems and other business applications.
Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users, ensuring they are proficient in using SAP Ariba solutions.
Process Optimization: Identify opportunities for process improvements and recommend SAP Ariba best practices to enhance procurement efficiency.
Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of system configurations, processes, and procedures.
Project Management: Manage project timelines, deliverables, and resources to ensure successful SAP Ariba implementations and upgrades.
Compliance: Ensure compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements related to procurement processes.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum of 5 years of experience in SAP Ariba consulting, with a strong focus on the retail industry.
Technical Skills: Proficient in SAP Ariba modules (sourcing, procurement, contract management, supplier management), SAP ERP integration, and configuration.
Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a keen attention to detail.
Communication Skills: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Project Management: Experience managing SAP Ariba implementation projects, with the ability to deliver projects on time and within budget.
Language Skills: Proficiency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is great to have.
What We Offer:
Competitive Salary: Attractive compensation package based on experience and qualifications.
Benefits: Comprehensive benefits package including health insurance, retirement plans, and employee discounts.
Professional Development: Opportunities for continuous learning and career growth.
Work Environment: A dynamic and supportive work environment with a focus on innovation and collaboration.
How to Apply: Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and qualifications to careers@acumant.com
with the subject line "SAP Ariba Consultant Application." Så ansöker du
