SAP Application Expert
2025-04-14
Job Description
As an SAP Application Expert, your primary focus will be configuring, testing, and maintaining high-quality software applications that meet our business needs and technological standards. You possess a solid
business process foundation and functional knowledge, problem-solving aptitude, and a passion for contributing to a collaborative team environment.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyse requirements and propose
solutions.
• Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve software issues.
• Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
• Troubleshoot application issues and incidents.
• Create documentation - simple, functional specifications.
• Lead simple requirements analysis, propose solutions and estimate the scope of
development work.
• Work on simple batch job design and have a good understanding of master data
• Independently perform functional and integration testing, including working with
current tools like SAP CPI and SAP Event Mesh.
• Support go-live and roll-out activities.
• Good understanding of SAP transport management and a good understanding of SAP
roles and authorisations.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related business knowledge
4+ years of SAP Functional Experience in the relevant module.
Proficiency in one or more SAP modules.
Experience S/4 integrations.
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
Clear verbal and written communication skills
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
