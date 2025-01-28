Sap (abap) Developer, Customer Portal
2025-01-28
Job Opportunity: ABAP Developer - Customer Portal
Location: Lithuania, Finland, Poland, Sweden
Are you ready to craft next-generation digital solutions that redefine B2B commerce? Join Outokumpu IT's Customer Experience and Commerce Solutions team, where innovation meets impact. We design and deliver cutting-edge systems that drive exceptional customer experiences and enhance business performance.
We're seeking a talented and experienced ABAP Developer to join our mission of transforming the Outokumpu Customer Portal - a premier eCommerce and eService platform connecting customers across Europe.
As an ABAP Developer, you'll shape the future of our B2B eCommerce solution, seamlessly integrating modern architecture with SAP ERP systems. Your contributions will enhance the portal's capabilities, ensuring efficient operations and an outstanding user experience.
The Outokumpu Customer Portal is a B2B eCommerce and eService web site offered to Outokumpu customers in Europe. It is implemented as a modern, layered architecture, based on SAP eCommerce, a microservice layer on Azure, SAP Integration Suite and a variety of regional and global ERP order and fulfilment systems.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain robust ABAP programs for SAP S/4HANA and legacy ERP systems.
Build and implement API-based services for the commerce stack.
Partner with UX/UI designers, developers, and QA teams to achieve seamless system integration.
Resolve ABAP-related challenges and ensure system stability.
Engage in code reviews, ensuring adherence to best practices and project standards.
What You'll Bring to the Team
A relevant degree with 3-5 years of ABAP development experience.
Proficiency in SAP S/4HANA and earlier ERP systems, with hands-on API development experience.
Prior experience in ERP-backed eCommerce solutions.
A problem-solving mindset with excellent communication abilities.
Bonus: Familiarity with SAP Integration Suite is a plus!
What Success Looks Like
Delivering high-quality ABAP solutions that align with Outokumpu's standards.
Achieving seamless integration between ABAP services and the Customer Portal.
Providing swift and effective resolutions to technical issues, earning stakeholder trust.
What We Offer
Global impact: Join a mission-driven team contributing to sustainable stainless-steel production.
Innovative projects: Work on transformative eCommerce and SAP ERP initiatives.
Career growth: Expand your skills and thrive in a supportive, forward-thinking environment.
Flexible locations: Work from our offices in Lithuania, Finland, Poland, or Sweden.
Inclusive culture: Be part of a workplace that celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion.
This is a Europe-based position with opportunities for occasional travel as part of project collaboration.
Ready to make a difference? Apply now and become a key player in Outokumpu's digital transformation journey.
Your expertise can drive innovation and sustainability in one of the world's leading stainless-steel companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Outokumpu Stainless AB
(org.nr 556001-8748)
Bergsnäsgatan 11 Jernverket (visa karta
)
774 22 AVESTA Arbetsplats
Avesta Works Jobbnummer
9128992