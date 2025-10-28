Salesforce Technical Architect
2025-10-28
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Salesforce Technical Architect to lead the design, development, and implementation of scalable, high-performance solutions on the Salesforce platform. This role is pivotal in shaping the organization's Salesforce strategy, ensuring architectural integrity, and integrating advanced technologies including AI into our digital ecosystem.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the end-to-end technical architecture and solution design for Salesforce implementations across various clouds (Sales, Service, Field Service Lightning, Marketing).
Define and enforce best practices for data modeling, object relationships, indexing, and performance optimization.
Architect and implement scalable and maintainable custom solutions using Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Components, and asynchronous processing.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including business stakeholders, developers, and integration specialists to ensure alignment with business goals.
Drive the adoption of Salesforce-specific design patterns and coding standards.
Evaluate and integrate AI capabilities into Salesforce workflows and products.
Provide technical leadership and mentorship to development teams.
Conduct code reviews, performance tuning, and technical documentation.
Requirements:
At least 10 years hands-on experience with Salesforce platform and cloud solutions (Sales, Service, FSL, Marketing).
Proven expertise in designing and deploying scalable Salesforce architectures, including complex data models and relationships.
Mastery of Apex, Visualforce, and Lightning Web Components for custom development.
Deep understanding of Salesforce design patterns, including: Trigger Design Patterns, Apex Design Patterns, Lightning Component Design Patterns
Solid knowledge of code optimization techniques for writing efficient, scalable, and maintainable Apex code.
Experience with asynchronous processing (e.g., future methods, batch jobs, queueable Apex).
Familiarity with integration patterns and tools (e.g., REST/SOAP APIs, middleware platforms).
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
Annika careers@justeragroup.com
9578512