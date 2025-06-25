Salesforce Developer Contract Assignment
2025-06-25
Assignment period: July 1, 2025 - December 31, 2025
Application deadline: June 27, 2025 at 22:30 (2 days remaining)
Allocation: 100%
Location: Stockholm (some remote work possible)
Work permit: Swedish work permit is required
Assignment Description
Our client is looking for an experienced Salesforce Developer to take on a technical and analytical role involving development and customization within the Salesforce platform. You will work closely with business stakeholders to understand processes, needs, and challenges, and translate them into effective technical solutions.
A key focus area will be system integrations - strong experience working with APIs, both as a producer and consumer, is essential.
Responsibilities
Development and configuration in Salesforce (Apex, Flows, LWC, etc.)
Requirements gathering and dialogue with business stakeholders
Analysis and solution design
Further development and maintenance of integrations between Salesforce and other systems
Documentation and quality assurance
Requirements
5+ years of experience in Salesforce development
Solid experience with integrations (REST/SOAP, middleware, or other API solutions)
Strong understanding of Salesforce architecture and components
Ability to communicate effectively with non-technical stakeholders
Experience working in agile environments
