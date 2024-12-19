Sales-Driven Business Developer
2024-12-19
As we enter our next growth phase, we're looking for a sales-driven Business Developer with a passion for sales and a strong drive to create business opportunities that fuel growth both for our clients and for our organisation. This B2B role focuses on generating new business and nurturing current clients within our core areas: digital transformation, creativity & innovation, change management, and leadership development.
Success in this role means building a quality pipeline of business opportunities, achieving sales targets, and fostering strong, trust-based client relationships that drive long-term growth.
The role is based in Stockholm and we expect you to be fluent in Swedish. The assignment is carried out based on the company's and business unit's overall strategies, goals, values and priorities.
RESPONSIBILITIESMain responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following areas:
New Business Development:
Identify and qualify new business opportunities with a focus on generating revenue through active prospecting, networking, and relationship-building.
Source and qualify new client prospects through outreach, networking, events, and PR.
Drive a targeted outreach plan with effective follow-up campaigns, building a robust pipeline with long-term revenue potential.
Tailor and pitch our offerings, consultatively guiding prospects toward customised learning solutions.
Client Relationship Building:
Cultivate and deepen relationships across Information technology and services, Banking and fintech, Renewables & environment (energy), Automotive, Insurance, and Medtech.
Establish trust at the C-suite level, understanding client challenges to craft suitable, long-term partnerships.
Strategic Sales Planning:
Design and implement sales strategies, leveraging your network to grow our presence.
Collaborate on global initiatives and contribute to new offerings, aligning with our methodology.
Sales Goal Achievement:
You are motivated to meet and exceed individual sales goals and bring a results-oriented mindset that ensures consistent growth and achievement of our business objectives.
REQUIREMENTS
Fluent Swedish speaker.
Strong proven B2B sales background with a consultative approach.
Experience in digital, marketing, innovation, or consulting.
Established network of senior contacts and the ability to build trust-based relationships.
Strategic thinker with a keen ability to identify business challenges and tailor solutions.
Adaptable and quick to learn our learning methodologies.
ATTITUDE
Goal-focused and resilient in your sales approach, driven by achieving results, and have a strong proactive mindset to move deals forward.
Sociable, ambitious, and resilient in pursuit of new business.
Collaborative, organised, and goal-oriented.
Creative and resourceful, with an entrepreneurial mindset for creating new opportunities
About Hyper Island
Hyper Island designs transformative learning experiences to enable growth for individuals and businesses. Through our global network of schools and business services, we put people at the heart of innovation, leadership, and change for success today and tomorrow.
