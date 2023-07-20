Sales- & Acquisition Manager Electrification - Global OEM
Bosch Rexroth AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Rexroth AB i Göteborg
, Tranås
, Helsingborg
, Växjö
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference!
Our offer
If you want to grow and excel your career, this is an important and exciting position within Bosch Mobility Solutions. You will have a key role both internally and externally within the Volvo Cars Account interacting moving electrification business forward.
As in all positions within Bosch, you will get flexible worktime and workplace options, great benefits, employee discounts, collective bargaining agreement, room for creativity and a very central location with a fantastic view over the city of Gothenburg and easy access by public transportation as well as by car, bike etc. We take your career seriously and offer the possibility to contribute as well as to grow with us. Our work environment is harmonic and team oriented, at the same time challenging and interesting.
Job Description
Acquisition Manager Tasks:
Powertrain Electrification - Customer Volvo Cars
Products: Power Electronics, Energy Management & Electric Motor
Window person for Volvo Cars Procurement regarding Powertrain Electrification
Leading of acquisitions to extend Electrification Business with Volvo Cars
in close collaboration with internal key stakeholders (e.g. Engineering, Purchasing, Manufacturing, Controlling, Sales)
Pre-acquisition planning and activities
Define acquisition strategy incl. quotation approvals on Management Level
Preparation of quotations and contracts
negotiation from first quote to nomination in close collaboration
with decision makers
Sales Manager Tasks:
The Commercial Sales Manager is responsible for high level of customer satisfaction regarding already contracted Electrification Business together with Business Unit & central departments (e.g. Tracking series prices, special sales for engineering activities, samples, change management, claims management)
Actively contribute to internal customer strategy definition and KPI tracking
Customer meetings regionally and globally to ensure program / project objectives (cost, timing, quality, profit)
Managing open issues regarding assigned products (including quality, cost, timing, profit, customer satisfaction, etc.) by identifying, prioritizing, communicating and executing aligned solutions
Responsible for creating internal sample orders for products & services
Ability to generate profit improvement ideas and lead cross-functional teams to execute profit improvement activities
Qualifications
Personality and Working Practice:
excellent communication skills across all hierarchies (internal / external)
solution-oriented spirit with focus on results and positive mindset
able to manage complex situations with different targets (e.g. negotiations)
enjoy collaborating in a cross functional team and motivated to travel frequently to our customer
Experience and Knowledge:
combination of technical knowledge about Powertrain Electrification and commercial skills
several years of experience in Sales or a Sales related function and knowledge about typical sales processes (planning, pricing, quotations, acquisition tools)
experience in developing pricing strategies for quotations and negotiations
leading of global cross functional teams
completed university studies (bachelor's/ master's degree/ diploma/ PhD) with a business administration and / or technical background
good English language skills, German/Swedish beneficial
Additional Information
You will be situated in Gårda, Gothenburg with a great view across the city from our brand new office in Citygate.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Do you want to excel your career together with us, don 't hesitate to send in your application!
Please note that due to summer vacation time the screening will start mid August.
We look forward to your application and wish you a great summer! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Rexroth AB
(org.nr 556309-8481)
Fabrikstorget 1 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7976014