Sales Transformation Director

AB Tetra Pak
2023-09-26


At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
What you will do
Provide clear vision, leadership & direction to the global transformation program for Sale across Sales org in Market Operations
Optimise Tetra Pak 's Go-To-Market approach for growth and build a best-in-class Sales organisation with relevant processes and competences
Participate in delivering project plan in line with Tetra Pak 's Strategy 2030 and ensure that its capability and productivity targets are met.
Manage, prioritise and drive the different workstreams with Sales & Marketing and achieve quick wins
Build the change management program for Sales to support significant change & ensure that the need for change is well anchored & understood
Implement a shared and connected digital infrastructure enabling optimal efficiency in partnership of GiM
Continue to leverage on Smart Sales and bring out the productivity in terms of new ways of working

We offer you
Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements

Apply now!
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com no later than 2023-10-10

AB Tetra Pak
Tetra Pak
Tetra Pak

