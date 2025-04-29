Sales Support
2025-04-29
We are ready to welcome another highly passionate, competent, and driven team-oriented colleagues to our headquarters in Malmö. Are you ready to take on your next adventure? Welcome to J2 Sourcing.
We are offering a great opportunity at our headquarters in Malmö - a dynamic, fast-paced, and truly multicultural environment. At J2 Sourcing, we thrive on tackling challenges head-on and we are passionate about achieving our goals! So, send us your resume and join us in celebrating success, learning new things, and having fun - together!
What We Offer This is a full-time position where you will receive a competitive compensation package, including workplace benefits, as well as support for your health and financial security. At J2 Sourcing, we value growth, teamwork, and an engaging work environment that enables you to succeed.
Your Role You will support our business activities and processes that help our operations to run effectively. You will become an important member of a growing team in a company filled with committed, driven and highly professional colleagues from all over the world. You will provide the Italian market with excellent customer service taking pride in what you do - always walking the extra mile in everything you do. This is a varied role where your main responsibilities will include:
• Processing new sales leads.
• Registration and administration of requests and orders.
• Monitoring and updating our customers regarding orders and deliveries.
• Managing the correspondence between the sales team and its clients.
• Diverse administrative tasks.
Who You Are We are a value-based company, where you as a person with characteristics and personality means more to us than always meeting the ability of your role description. We believe that you are a self-starter and able to influence cross-functionality with a wide range of stakeholders. You thrive in a fast-changing business environment and take great responsibility for your work. You have a calm personality even if the speed sometimes can be high. You are structured and have a sense for details, and a positive and problem-solving mindset while working.
Requirements
We believe that you have a few years of experience from a B2B sales environment
Experience from ERP systems, especially Microsoft Business Central
Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English
Communication skills in additional languages are advantageous
Who We Are at J2 Sourcing, we embrace a strong value-based culture where professional growth and collaboration go hand in hand. We challenge conventional thinking, continuously seeking innovative solutions to complex problems. Our motto is" This is what we're made of", meaning where our customers can't find a way, we make the way, creating new opportunities and solutions!
Application Process Apply today by clicking the link! Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to submit your application. The final application deadline is the 11th of May 2025. If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to reach out to SHRBP Marcus Engblad, marcus.engblad@j2sourcing.com
or Team Lead Carmine Urti at carmine.urti@j2sourcing.com
. Welcome to apply!
About J2 Sourcing AB Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been a trusted partner for leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Contract Manufacturers (CMs) across Europe and beyond. We specialize in sourcing semiconductors and other electronic components offering tailor-made strategies to any industry to enhance efficiency while maintaining strict quality standards and exceptional customer service. Our team consists of approximately 130 employees representing 30 nationalities across our offices in Sweden, UK and Japan. Ersättning
