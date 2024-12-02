Sales Specialist
About the role
Sales department is responsible for building strong partnerships with dealers in the automotive industry. we understand our clients' needs and delivers BYD products and services. We negotiate contracts, provide technical expertise, and ensure exceptional customer service with market analysis and research, sales department stay ahead of industry trends to offer innovative solutions. Our goal is to foster lasting relationships based on trust, deliver quality products on time, and contribute to the success of our clients.
The Key responsibilities will be:
Work closely with the Head of Sales to develop and execute sales strategies and plans, with a primary focus on visiting retail stores.
Conduct regular visits to retail locations to support and motivate the sales team, ensuring they have the necessary resources and training to achieve sales targets.
Lead by example, actively engaging in store visits and providing product demonstrations and sales support to drive sales performance.
Establish and maintain strong relationships with key retail partners, ensuring excellent customer service and fostering loyalty to the OEM's products.
Collaborate with the sales team to identify new business opportunities and expansion possibilities within the retail channel.
Monitor competitor activities and market trends in the retail sector, providing insights and recommendations to stay competitive.
Work with the sales team to set individual store-level sales targets and closely track and assess their progress.
Provide regular reports and updates to the Head of Sales on retail performance, market feedback, and sales opportunities.
Assist in coordinating promotional activities and marketing campaigns at the store level to increase brand visibility and drive sales.
Required skills, qualifications and experience:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Sales, Marketing, or a related field. A master's degree is a plus.
Fluent in English and Chinese, both written and verbal. Knowledge of additional Nordic languages is a plus.
Ability to work with teams from various countries and cultural background;
Strong oral and written communication skills.
Results-oriented with strong analytical skills.
Problem solving attitude.
Proficient in Microsoft Office such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
Ready for frequent business travels. Så ansöker du
