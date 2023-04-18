Sales Specialist
Cling Systems AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-18
Cling envisions a future where the resources for a sustainable society are circular, used efficiently and fairly.
As our Sales Specialist, you'll be a key player in a cutting-edge team focused on sustainability and innovation. We're looking for a passionate and creative professional who is ready to join a company committed to being at the forefront of the global market for circular batteries.
In this role, you'll be part of structuring and negotiating deals in order to get used batteries to the best possible circular option (reuse, repurposing, recycling) and have the opportunity to:
Think outside the box and bring fresh, new ideas to the table
Drive the development of new sales processes
Work closely with domestic and international buyers and sellers of used EV batteries
Work alongside our Supply Chain Manager to ensure seamless delivery of products to customers
You'll work closely with both the sales and the logistics team, and be able to make a significant impact on Cling's growth and success. Our circular business model is the foundation of what we do, and we're looking for a candidate who shares our values and commitment to sustainability.
If you're looking to make a tangible difference in the world of sustainability, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Join us and be part of a dynamic team of like-minded individuals who are driven by a passion for innovation and making the world a better place.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
At Cling, we value the entrepreneurial spirit and are looking for someone who thrives in an environment that promotes testing, failing, learning, improving, and ultimately scaling.
Qualifications we're looking for:
A passionate individual who is hands-on and excels at solving problems
An outgoing person who loves to meet new people and can build relationships easily
An engineering degree or equivalent technical background to ensure a solid understanding of the products
Strong Excel skills to help with data analysis and reporting
Fluent in English to communicate effectively with our global customers and team members
Preferred qualifications:
Experience from a battery-related field to bring valuable insights and knowledge to our team
International B2B sales experience of complex products to manage the complexities of our market
A Master's degree to demonstrate advanced technical skills and knowledge.
Speaking German, French, or Spanish to communicate with customers in their language and build strong relationships
We're committed to building a diverse and inclusive team, and we encourage people from all backgrounds to apply for this exciting opportunity.
