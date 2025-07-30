Sales Representative, Norweigan-speaking
2025-07-30
Join our team in Copenhagen or Malmö, as a Sales Representative, where you'll be on the front lines, helping businesses elevate their digital presence with tailored website solutions.
one.com is a leading European web hosting and domain provider, offering cutting-edge solutions for websites, online marketing, and business development. We're expanding our team and are looking for a passionate Sales Representative to help us drive our growth by acquiring new customers and expanding our market presence.
Join our 'Managed Website' team as a Sales Representative, where you'll be on the front lines, helping businesses elevate their digital presence with tailored website solutions. If you're driven, ambitious, and not afraid to shake things up, we want you.
Your Tasks: New Customer Acquisition: Independently identify and acquire new and existing customers across various industries, focusing on small and medium-sized businesses.
Product Presentation: Effectively present one.com's products and services (web hosting, SEO, online marketing, etc.) via phone.
Contract Negotiation: Lead and close contract negotiations with prospective clients.
Customer Relationship Management: Build and maintain long-term relationships with existing customers, ensuring their continued success.
Process Optimisation: Collaborate with the team to improve and streamline sales processes for greater efficiency.
Your Qualifications: Sales Experience: a few years of proven B2B sales experience, ideally in SaaS, IT, or digital services such as web hosting and online marketing.
Closing Skills: A results-oriented mindset with the ability to close deals and meet sales targets.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with a strong ability to handle outbound calls.
Self-Motivation & Ambition: A proactive, ambitious attitude with a strong drive for success.
Tech Savvy: Solid understanding of digital tools and a passion for web hosting, digital solutions, and innovation.
Proficient in English and Norwegian, with fluency in both spoken and written communication.
Your Responsibilities: New Business Development: Take full ownership of identifying, contacting, and acquiring new customers to fuel one.com's growth.
Contract Closures: Lead contract negotiations and close deals that directly contribute to our revenue.
Onboarding: Ensure a smooth onboarding process for new clients, setting the stage for long-term success.
Customer Retention: Nurture relationships with existing customers and help grow their engagement with one.com's services.
Process Improvement: Continuously seek ways to improve sales processes, helping increase the overall efficiency and success of this new start-up team within the existing sales department.
Target Achievement: Take responsibility for hitting key sales targets and performance metrics (KPIs).
Who are we?
Our mission is simple: empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their online ambitions. We believe that every business has the potential to thrive and grow in the digital world. We make online success achievable for our customers by offering reliable, dedicated, and straightforward solutions, allowing them to focus on what they do best-running their business. With our expert teams, we support customers in hosting, designing, building, and maintaining their websites and online stores. We are part of group.one, a leading international hosting organisation.
What We Offer: The chance to work with a leading name in web hosting and digital solutions.
A vibrant, collaborative team where your ideas and contributions matter.
Plenty of room for career growth and development in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Competitive salary with attractive performance-based bonuses.
5 extra vacation days on top of your 5 weeks of vacation
Pension plan, health insurance, and an annual health check
World-class lunch arrangement
A free website with a domain and hosting, where you can choose your domain name
Ready to take the next step in your sales career? Join one.com and help us shape the future of web hosting and online services! Apply now!
