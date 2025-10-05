Sales Representative
Hirely AB / Säljarjobb / Umeå Visa alla säljarjobb i Umeå
2025-10-05
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Umeå
, Vännäs
, Vindeln
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for face-to-face fundraisers for our Umeå team!
Do you want to earn well while doing meaningful work? Come do sales for a good cause - we raise funds for well-known charity organizations. With us, you can also experience the best aspects of freedom at work - by choosing your own working hours and directly influencing your income.
The Role at a Glance:
The goal is to sign up monthly donors for our charity partner.
• Door-to-Door and Face-to-face fundraising: actively approaching people at doors according to plan, we also work at indoor sites with stands.
- Outdoor and indoor work in various locations
What We Offer:
An international and diverse environment
Representing our well-known clients
Flexible working hours: shifts available every day of the week between 11 AM - 9 PM, including weekends. Shift lengths are 6-7 hours, and are based upon your wishes. Your availability 4 - 8PM is essential.
Learn and develop your sales skills with the support of a personal fundraising sales coach.
Sales work for well-known charity organizations - your work has a global impact.
What We're Looking For:
Excellent communication skills in English, and Swedish is a strongly preferred
Working visa and residence in Sweden
Strong social skills and situational awareness
Proven experience in sales or fundraising is a big advantage - with us, you can develop your skills to an even higher level and advance your career.
Entrepreneurial mindset and self motivation to develop
Availability to work at least three days a week, with a preference for five days a week.
This is Your Opportunity!
Get in touch, and let's talk more - we look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://enkla-jobb.se Arbetsplats
LiveRing Jobbnummer
9540794