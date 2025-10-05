Sales Representative

Hirely AB / Säljarjobb / Umeå
2025-10-05


We are looking for face-to-face fundraisers for our Umeå team!

Do you want to earn well while doing meaningful work? Come do sales for a good cause - we raise funds for well-known charity organizations. With us, you can also experience the best aspects of freedom at work - by choosing your own working hours and directly influencing your income.
The Role at a Glance:

The goal is to sign up monthly donors for our charity partner.
• Door-to-Door and Face-to-face fundraising: actively approaching people at doors according to plan, we also work at indoor sites with stands.

- Outdoor and indoor work in various locations
What We Offer:

An international and diverse environment
Representing our well-known clients
Flexible working hours: shifts available every day of the week between 11 AM - 9 PM, including weekends. Shift lengths are 6-7 hours, and are based upon your wishes. Your availability 4 - 8PM is essential.
Learn and develop your sales skills with the support of a personal fundraising sales coach.
Sales work for well-known charity organizations - your work has a global impact.
What We're Looking For:

Excellent communication skills in English, and Swedish is a strongly preferred
Working visa and residence in Sweden
Strong social skills and situational awareness
Proven experience in sales or fundraising is a big advantage - with us, you can develop your skills to an even higher level and advance your career.
Entrepreneurial mindset and self motivation to develop
Availability to work at least three days a week, with a preference for five days a week.
This is Your Opportunity!

Get in touch, and let's talk more - we look forward to hearing from you!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hirely AB (org.nr 559522-3099), https://enkla-jobb.se

Arbetsplats
LiveRing

Jobbnummer
9540794

