Sales Representative
2024-12-04
Since 1969 Flygprestanda has thanks to its leading expertise in the aviation industry become one of the leading suppliers of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions for safe takeoff and landing performance calculations for airlines and aircraft operators worldwide. In nice premises in central Malmo we offer a stimulating and challenging position as Internal Sales Representative.
The role
The inside sales representative will join a small but dedicated sales & marketing team and will play an important role in achieving our sales objectives through inbound lead follow-up, outbound calls and emails to prospect and existing customers world wide. The role includes demonstrations of the software online and certain administration of existing and prospect accounts. In your work you will liase with team members of different departments such as engineering, software developers and finance.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a result and solution oriented individual. You have a sales background, a team mind-set, a customer focus and a professional personality. You are comfortable in making calls to prospect and existing accounts on a daily basis to acquire new business. You probably have an interest in technology and/or digitization and possibly some experience or basic understanding from the operational side of the aviation industry. You are thorough in your work and believe in organizing your day in a productive manner. Some international traveling may be required.
Responsibilities
Inbound lead follow-up and outbound calls and emails
Prepare, negotiate and close commercial offers to meet sales targets
Perform effective online demos to prospects
Account administration
Maintenance of customer/prospect database
Marketing research
Requirements and skills
Sales experience
Excellent verbal and written communications skills in English
Strong listening skills
Experience working with CRM & MS/Libre Office
Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
Aviation industry experience meritorious
Business degree or equivalent meritorious
Application
Send your CV and personal letter to careers@flygp.se
, not later than 3rd of January -2025. For questions regarding the position, contact: Åke Grundemar at 040-6420026.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-03
