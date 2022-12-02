Sales Representative - Danish market
PinMeTo helps businesses get discovered, found, and verified on the biggest search, map, and social media platforms.
Our online Software as a Service (SaaS) platform makes sure all of a chain or franchise's locations can be found on multiple search, map, and social media platforms, including Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Twitter, Foursquare, and many more.
We are now looking for a new Sales Representative interested in being part of our journey - initially working towards the Danish market. The position will be based at our office in Malmö, located next to Malmö Central only 30 minutes from Copenhagen by train.
About the job & the team:
As a Sales Representative in the Danish sales team you will generate new business opportunities by identifying new prospects - initially towards mainly public institutions - and convert those prospects into meetings. After a thorough introduction to both PinMeTo and our products you will also be conducting your own sales meetings and thus be responsible for the whole sales process.
Key Responsibilities:
• Create, manage and maintain a pipeline of prospects
• Proactive outreach to prospects by phone to book sales meetings
• Conduct sales meetings as well as participate in sales meetings with experienced colleagues
• Reach own targets of booked meetings and own sales budget
Your profile:
The successful candidate is self-motivated and driven by clear goals. Your work style is methodical and tenacious, and you can effectively interact within a team. You have social skills and are a strong communicator with great phone manners. We are looking for a flexible, structured and hard working person who's ready to roll up their sleeves.
Language skills: You should be fluent in Danish and have a great Business English as well. Other major languages are seen as a plus. We want your resume to be written in English.
Experience from working in or towards the following organizations is a strong advantage:
• B2B SaaS
• Public institutions or municipalities
• Digital and mobile marketing
• Telesales
What we offer:
PinMeTo is a young and fast growing company where everything is possible. We believe in diversity in people and love to explore each other's cultural differences. Now you have the chance to be a part of a playful and highly skilled team.
Sounds like fun? Then we'd love to get to know you! Ersättning
