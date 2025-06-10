Sales Planner
Daikin Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2025-06-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Daikin Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Daikin AB is now looking for a Demand & Sales Planner to their Stockholm Office in Danderyd.
In this role you will be in charge of Supply Planning and Sales Planning, and work closely together with product managers, sales manager and logistics responsible.
As an ideal candidate, we see that you have a relevant education such as Msc in Engineering/Economics, together with experience of working with corporate/supply planning.
As a person you should be analytical, stress resistant as well as communicative and confident. you should be a social person who is not afraid of networking.
Fluency in English is a requirement together with a good command of computer skills (Excel, reporting tools.) SAP knowledge is a plus.
Your tasks will include, but not limited to:
• Assist in the preparation/creation of the budget files
• Create a budget consolidation which can be presented to higher management
• In co-operation with the Product Managers in charge of finished goods pricing (preparation, catalogue verification & upload).
• In co-operation with Sales Manager prepare, setup & follow-up of Campaigns
• Create templates for sales engineers budget and create follow up reports for sales manager
• New customers, customer Visit, Quotation, Telephone pick-up statistics
• Gather market and competitor data
• Forecast and Monthly Result planning, meetings with supply & control and change of re-orderpoints
• Product availability follow-up & internal reporting.
• Key user for SAP Sales CRM
• Key user for the B2B Webshop
• Report externally to KVI (Swedish market statistics), Elkretsen & FTI, product quantities, turnover & packaging waste
• Maintain and improve current reports
• Together with logistics responsible, local contact towards 3PL and transport Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10
E-post: lon@daikin.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Daikin Sweden AB
(org.nr 556216-8913), https://careers.daikin.eu/DASW/?locale=sv_SE
Slåttervägen 17 (visa karta
)
170 67 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9381081