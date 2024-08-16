Sales Operations Specialist, Global Sales
Axis Communications AB / Säljarjobb / Lund Visa alla säljarjobb i Lund
2024-08-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Global Sales Operation is looking for a Sales Operations Specialist to manage and drive development within our sales processes and ways of working. Are you a person that is a good communicator with strong people and networking skills? Do not hesitate to apply!
Who is your future team?
Global Sales Operation's team consists of several areas, e.g. Distribution, Channel Partner Program, End Customer, as well as Bid office and Pricing. Main responsibilities for Sales Operation include defining, developing, and continuously improving our processes and ways of working. The team works closely with our sales region representatives and colleagues within Global Sales, Operations, and other functions at Axis headquarters, upholding the common global framework and sales processes.
The role as Sales Operations Specialist, Global Sales
Within Global Sales Operations you will be responsible for, and take part in driving improvements and analysis, with the aim to develop and strengthen Axis global sales processes, "making it easier to do business with Axis". One of your main tasks will be to work close and support our End Customer community. Supporting them with data and analysis and acting as the daily interface to the regions and other central departments in Axis.
Your main tasks will consist of:
* Data analysis & reporting; Primary contact point, responsible and owner of building and compiling sales operations analysis and reports (quarterly Business Reports, annual reports, reports upon request). Strengthen and develop our reporting capabilities in Global Sales by collaborative alignment with stakeholders from our different sales regions and departments in Lund.
* Support sales processes; Support and drive process development to improve and strengthen our global sales operations processes, "making it easier to do business with AXIS". Work cross functionally across Sales, Operations, Solutions Engineering, Product Management to drive improvement in ways of working. One main task will be to work close to the Global End Customer Director and the End Customer community, supporting and developing the sales processes for our Key Account Management. Together with the Sales System team within Global Sales, ensure proper planning and follow-up, including communication and input from and to the Key Account Managers and the End Customer community.
* Collaboration & Communication; Build a close working relationship and structure with our sales regions and internal departments in Lund. Create and manage virtual teams to share and align plans and activities. For the End Customer program managers and their teams act as primary contact point on day-to-day questions. Coordinate the account teams in Salesforce / MS Teams between our head regions providing them with operational guidance in coordination with our bid office team.
* Information and tools; Ownership of library and knowledge base on Axis intranet for Global End Customer community and Global Sales Operations. Responsible for upholding internal documentation and publication of our global sales processes and tools.
You will be reporting to the Global Sales Operations Manager but will work close to our Global End Customer Director and End Customer community.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
To succeed in this position, you are a highly motived person who loves to take responsibilities, is intuitive and enjoys working with process improvements, using data analysis and reporting. You are a good communicator with strong people and networking skills. You have strong analytical skills, with a natural ability to liaise and share with different stakeholders. You are truly passionate about working in a cross functional team and you can see the value it brings to both customers and to the business.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Experience in working with process improvements, analysis, and coordination.
* Experience in collaboration, communication, and coordination with many stakeholders.
* Structured and self-motivated and know how to plan your work.
* Experience in Salesforce, Qlik, Microsoft Office (Excel), and other reporting is desirable.
* Fluent in English, other languages a plus.
* A positive and attentive person who adapt easily.
The position is based in Axis HQ in Lund, but you may travel abroad to attend specific internal events few times a year (10 to 15 days).
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
For questions regarding the position please contact Sabine Lecachey-Jarosz (Director Global End Customer) or Pontus Tjörnby (Manager Global Sales Operations) Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120962". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
8844985