Sales Operations Manager
Simployer AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Simployer AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team as a Sales Operations & Enablement Manager!
Love making sales teams faster, sharper, and happier? Keep reading.
At Simployer, we're on a mission to simplify work-life for employers through smart, modern HR tech. We're growing fast, moving boldly, and now we're looking for a Sales Operations & Enablement Manager who wants to remove friction, boost performance, and help our sales team win more, with less effort.
What we offer:
High-Impact Role: You shape how sales works, and how fast we grow
Collaborative Culture: Ambitious, low-ego team that loves improving together
AI-Forward Environment: Automation, insight, and smarter ways of working
Real Ownership: You own enablement, systems, and improvements end-to-end
Room to Grow: Big mandate, big trust, and lots of learning opportunities
About the role:
This role sits right at the heart of sales. Your mission is simple (but powerful): Help our sales team sell smarter, faster, and with less friction.
You'll combine data, hands-on insight, AI, and enablement to identify what slows sales down, whether it's process, tools, skills, or habits, and fix it. Salesforce is a key platform, but this is not a pure admin role. Outcomes matter more than tools.
Why this is a great opportunity:
You'll play a key role in scaling a fast-growing HR tech company, working close to sales, leadership, and strategy. If you love clarity, momentum, and seeing your work turn directly into better results, this role is for you.
In short: you'll help great salespeople become unstoppable, and have a lot of fun doing it.
What you will do:
Your tasks will be diverse, but here are some of the most important parts of the role:
Own Sales Enablement end-to-end (onboarding, playbooks, coaching support)
Improve sales productivity, velocity, and pipeline quality
Use data, AI, and automation to spot bottlenecks and drive impact
Act as Salesforce owner for Sales, in close collaboration with an external expert
Partner closely with Sales Leadership and AEs, including shadowing sales
What you will bring to the team:
Experience in Sales Ops, Revenue Ops, or Sales Enablement
Hands-on Salesforce experience (reports, dashboards, workflows, basic automation)
Strong understanding of B2B sales and real-life selling
An AI-first, automation-minded way of solving problems
A practical mindset, you make change stick without becoming "process police"
Strong communication skills in Swedish or Norwegian, as well as English (written and spoken).
Message from the hiring manager:
Hi, I'm Gunnar Aasen, CRO at Simployer.
We're growing fast, and scaling sales across markets requires more than great sellers, it requires great systems, sharp enablement, and a team that constantly improves. That's why this role matters. You'll help us remove friction, build smart ways of working, and make it easier for the team to win.
If you enjoy turning insight into action and making sales feel smooth and effective, I'd love to hear from you.
• Gunnar Aasen, Chief Revenue Officer
Why join Simployer?
By joining Simployer, you'll be part of a dynamic, inclusive, and innovative workplace. You'll have access to unlimited resources and extensive industry experience while working with a variety of exciting products. We're building something big, join us and be part of a culture that values your growth and success. Together, we'll change the HR tech game!
We can't wait to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7122244-1839060". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Simployer AB
(org.nr 556566-2508), https://careers.simployer.com
Centralposthuset (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Simployer Jobbnummer
9739332