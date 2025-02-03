Sales operation super user
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Sales Operation Super User
In this role you'll manage the team responsible for order handling and related sales operations in the order to cash process covering HBI and steel sales. The team will often be a contact for many customer interactions, and this must be done in a professional, timely and accurate manner, maintaining customer satisfaction, and supporting the overall efficiency of our operation in conditions. As a Sales Operation Super User you ensure that the team has the support needed to enable them to do this at all times, and to step in and support when there are issues which require intervention.
Responsibilities:
Streamline the order-to-cash process to automate routine tasks and handle complex queries that add value.
Oversee the team processing customer orders through various channels, providing support as needed.
Ensure order accuracy and maintain standards for product details, pricing, and shipping information.
Resolve order discrepancies, address customer inquiries, and provide updates throughout the process.
Collaborate with sales, production, and logistics teams to ensure timely and efficient order fulfillment.
Maintain accurate customer records, including orders and special requirements.
Coordinate with internal functions to communicate order progress and manage disruptions.
Handle concessions and complaints promptly, collaborating with other departments as necessary.
Support KPI development and inventory monitoring for improved product availability.
Identify process improvements to enhance customer satisfaction and propose solutions.
Stay updated on product knowledge, pricing, and company policies to address customer inquiries effectively.
Qualifications:
Degree in Business, Science or related subject.
Previous experience in customer service-related field preferred
Familiarity with industry-specific processes, products, software or tools related to order processing and customer service is a plus
Knowledge of inventory management and logistics processes is a plus
Proficient computer skills, including experience with order management systems, CRM software, and Microsoft Office Suite
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to interact with customers, colleagues and suppliers. English essential, additional European languages (Swedish, German, French, Spanish or Italian) is a plus
We're looking for someone who has strong organizational and time management skills with ability to multitask and prioritize workload to meet deadlines. You should have a good attention to detail and high level of accuracy in processing customer orders and maintaining records. Working independently as well as part of a team comes natural to you, and collaborating with colleagues to achieve common goals is something you strive for. Adaptability and flexibility to handle changing priorities and work effectively in a fast-paced environment is a key trait for this role.
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
