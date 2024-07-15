Sales Onboarding Specialist
Fortum Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Solna Visa alla säljarjobb i Solna
2024-07-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fortum Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
More information about our culture and benefits can be found here.
To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing.
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
Onboarding Sales Specialist
Fortums Onboarding team is now looking for a new Onboarding Sales Specialist. Do you have the customer in focus, want to ensure a seamless journey and secure the start-up as quickly as possible for our BC2 and B2B customers? Then join us creating world-class onboarding!
For this position you can be based in both Stockholm and Gothenburg.
About the role
Our Onboarding Sales Specialists play a crucial part at in our customer journey. The following is some examples of areas of responsibilities that occurs in your position:
* Responsible for performing all startup activities to ensure KPI for new customers and new VAS
* Initiates contact with customers to obtain the information required to complete orders
* Handle PRODAT & APERAK
* Bring input to Onboarding Manager for optimizing the Onboarding process
* Error handling and correction of deviations regarding startup
* Ensure customer satisfaction during Onboarding by adapting to the customer needs
* Achieve monthly targets for startup of new customers and new VAS
* Administer and optimizing working lists that contains customers at different stages in the Onboarding process
* Processing of information from customers during startup process
About you
Qualifications:
* Minimum completed upper secondary school
* Good system and process understanding
* Experience from customer service is an advantage
* Experience from Enoro and Perigon is desirable
As a person we see that you have the following personal characteristics
* You take responsibility and thrive on independent tasks, but at the same time you work well in a team
* You have an eye for detail and emphasize quality in your deliveries
* You are solution-oriented, understand problems and solve tasks effectively
* You are persistent and like to keep a fast pace
* You show a great degree of willingness to act
* You are flexible and willing to change
* You communicate well with customers via telephone and e-mail
What we offer
At Fortum, you have the opportunity to build a sustainable career in a forward-looking industry. Alongside experienced colleagues, you will have a pleasant workplace and the opportunity to deepen your expertise in the field. Our leadership philosophy is based on trust and personal responsibility. We give you the chance to work both independently and collaboratively with colleagues to achieve our common goals. Our work environment is characterized by safety, cooperation, and mutual respect.
In addition to this, we also offer:
Hybrid work in modern and fresh office premises centrally located with good communication options. Favorable employment contract with several benefits such as: Epassi, Benify, and health care allowance.
Interested?
If these traits describe you, we'd love to hear from you! Apply now and join our dynamic team where your skills and qualities will be valued and utilized to their fullest potential.
Application is open until 30.06.2024. For more information about the position, please contact hiring manager joni.khori@fortum.com
.
Union representatives
Göteborg
Saga Hansson Unionen Email :saga.hansson@fortum.com
Solna
Sami Russom, Unionen Email: Sami.Russom@fortum.com
Henrik S Tedeby Email: Email: Email: henrik.s.tedeby@fortum.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2034-42679239". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fortum Sverige AB
(org.nr 556006-8230) Arbetsplats
Fortum Kontakt
Joni Khori +46707407577 Jobbnummer
8801910