Sales & Order Administrator to Samsung - Temporary Assignment
2025-04-28
Your New Role As Sales & Order Administrator, you will be responsible for supervising and aligning customer sales orders in Samsungs system (NERP), ensuring everything runs smoothly based on demand planning and SCM input. You'll serve as the go-to person for order updates, keeping both customers and key account managers informed about any changes.
Your Key Responsibilities:
• Release and align sales orders according to demand planning - Secure Purchase Order - Sales Order (PO-SO) alignment with customers - Communicate shortages or changes in order status to customers - Handle pricing-related tasks - Follow daily routines and ensure timely order planning - Communicate clearly with internal and external stakeholders
To succeed in this role, you will need: Minimum 1-2 years of experience in Supply Chain or Logistics.
Good Excel skills.
To be fluent in English.
Swedish is a plus.
Who You Are We're looking for someone who thrives in a dynamic setting and values structure, collaboration, and customer satisfaction. You work systematically, follow procedures, and deliver high-quality service. You're a team player with strong interpersonal skills, valuing people and fostering cooperation. You communicate effectively and can influence others with confidence and clarity.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment, temporary Salary: 31,000 - 35,000 SEK/month Start date: 2025-05-12 End date: 2025-11-11, with the possibility of 6 months extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex, 30 days vacation In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. #DoWhatYouCant Ersättning
