Sales & Merchandising Coordinator
Najell AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-09-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Najell AB i Lund
Najell designs and sells award-winning products for new and expecting parents. Our biggest product categories include baby carriers, baby nests and accessories for strollers. Here at Najell, you get the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing brand. Our office is located attractively in the centre of Lund. Our turnover has increased with around 100% in the last couple of years and we intend to keep this up with plans of growing into a team of over 50 employees in 2025.
The RoleNajell is looking for a driven Sales & Merchandising Coordinator to join our Sales team. You will primarily be working with analyzing product performance and make sure that all products are given the spotlight they deserve. The position will be placed in Najell's HQ in an inspiring office in central Lund.
You are expected to bring:
A data-driven mindset when it comes to sales and performance.
A structured and commercially focused approach, combined with an eye for detail and aesthetics.
A genuine interest in working with both data and content, thriving in a dynamic, international, and fast-growing environment.
Relevant higher education and experience in digital sales.
Strong self-motivation and a can-do attitude towards achieving goals together.
Experience in merchandising or within a rapidly growing e-commerce brand or similar is a plus.
Job Description Analyze product performance for insights and optimization.
Curate product display pages and category pages to drive outstanding performance
Plan and execute campaigns
Coordinate internally with colleagues in the different departments and help out where help is needed.
We Offer
We are a tight-knit team that works hard to reach our goals. We all contribute individually within our roles in marketing, product development and sales but there is a strong will to help each other out across borders and work together. This makes us stronger than most teams and also makes us more successful and have more fun together. Since we are growing we also see that there is a big opportunity for the right person to grow into new roles in the future. We create our own success.
Is it you that we are looking for?
ApplicationClick "apply here" to apply and upload your CV and a personal letter. We want to learn more about you and what would make you a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so don't wait with your application.
About UsNajell was founded in 2012 and develops products for urban parents. We are based in Lund in southern Sweden where our international team strives to improve and to create great products with parents and babies in mind. Read more about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Najell AB
(org.nr 556819-7494), https://najell.com Arbetsplats
Najell Jobbnummer
9487039