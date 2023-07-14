Sales & Lead Specialist
Job Description:
Research & engage companies within MedTech, Pharmaceuticals, Laboratory & Biotech that meet our criteria for sales lead.
Tools:
Messages - Rekonnect's key USPs, messages and communication devices.
Hubspot - Listing companies based on suitability
Linkedin - Identifying decision makers
Landing pages - HTML pages built into our website
Cold Email - direct communication with leads
Event attendance - Regional Lifescience event attendance
Scope:
As a team, we will define 'messages' or strategies for both attracting and securing leads. This work must be done together with sales and marketing team members.
The system of organizing leads should be done in Hubspot, and with care and attention to the current system that catagorizes companies according to location, readiness, industry, and more.
Your identification of leads in linkedin should also be methodical, and mirror your work in Hubspot - using lists, labels and filters.
Landing pages should be built together with sales and marketing team members, and contain our core messages, and call-to-action (forms, signups etc) to meet the goal of attracting high quality leads.
Cold email should be designed together with sales and marketing team members, and contain our core messages, and call-to-action (forms, signups etc) to meet the goal of attracting high quality leads.
Event attendance should be decided on, and then coordinated by senior team members, and therefore offer a significant return on investment in the quality and quantity of leads who we can interact with at any such event.
Markets:
Sales funnels and customer relationships within the Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland) will be founder-led, so the focus of this role (intern) is to identify and target lead-companies within Northern European markets:
Primary: Uk, Ireland,Netherlands, Belgium
Secondary: Germany, France, Spain
Deliverables / Measurables:
As Sales & Lead Specialist, your role is to increase the amount of warm leads we can secure for product demonstrations. You should be able to achieve this with a solid understanding of our target customers, their needs and the drivers of change within the industry.
Twice Weekly stand-ups (e.g meeting Monday & Thursday) should be held for goal setting, and evaluation of leads & lead-companies. Times for these stand-ups must be set and adhered too.
We expect you to demonstrate a strong understanding of:
The drivers in our industry (MDR, Digitalisation, AI etc)
indentifying attributes of a "high quality lead" in our industry
indentifying growth phases of a lead-company
indentifying key decision makers within a lead-company
Control and competency to approach leads/lead-companies
Additional:
As a small company with limited resources we expect employees and other engaged individuals to demonstrate a high level of independence in performing work, and meeting targets. Så ansöker du
