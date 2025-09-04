Sales Manager Transformers Nordics

A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic team at Siemens Energy, Grid Technologies in Nordics, where you'll play a pivotal role in driving the green energy transition. As our expert Sales Manager for transformers, you'll be at the forefront of maintaining and growing our market position within the transmission and distribution grid. Imagine yourself building strong customer relationships, uncovering new opportunities, and leading sales activities that showcase our innovative transformer products. Your expertise will contribute to a sustainable future, and you'll be part of a vibrant Nordic sales organization that values collaboration and growth.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will uncover customer needs and potential, developing a robust customer portfolio.
* Plan and complete engaging sales activities, including presentations, demonstrations, and customer days.
* Lead tendering processes, respond to tenders, and negotiate contracts with confidence.
* Build industry networks and participate in conferences and fairs locally and internationally.
* Collaborate with colleagues across the region, HQ, and factories to contribute to strategic business plans.
What You Bring
* You have an electrical engineering background with validated experience and a strong understanding of transformers.
* Upbeat and persistent, you excel in cross-functional collaboration.
* Passionate about achieving goals and motivated, you have strong communication abilities.
* Have experience with digitization and innovative sales methods.
* Comfortable in an international environment and proficient in one Scandinavian language and English.
About the Team
Join a team that is committed to transforming the energy landscape in the Nordics. Our mission is to support the transition to sustainable energy systems by removing F-gases and digitizing our product portfolio. As part of Siemens Energy's growing team in the Nordics, you'll receive technical and commercial support from our Nordic and European networks. With opportunities for travel and collaboration, you'll be part of a team that values innovation and growth.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With +100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 280773 not later than 2025-10-05.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Frode Tobiassen on frode.tobiassen@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location:Västerås/Sweden, Oslo/Norway, Ballerup/Denmark, Espoo/Finland Ersättning
