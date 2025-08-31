Sales Manager
2025-08-31
We are now looking for a Sales Manager for One.com to lead and scale our Nordic inside sales organisation. The position is based at our Copenhagen HQ, a truly inspiring workplace located on one of the city's most prestigious business addresses, with panoramic views over the bridges and waterfront in the very heart of Copenhagen, only 4 minutes from Central Station. Since part of the sales team sits in Malmö, there is also the option to work in a hybrid setup from our Malmö office right next to Central Station.
As our Sales Manager for one.com, You will be both operational in your day-to-day leadership and strategic in shaping future growth.
Lead and develop multiple sales teams across Denmark and Sweden within inbound, outbound and customer success.
Combine strategy and execution - ensuring daily operational excellence while planning for long-term growth.
Build scalable sales processes and sales culture that can be rolled out across group.one's international organisation.
Take full responsibility for budgeting, forecasting and cost control across your sales organisation.
Recruit, coach and inspire both sales reps and sales managers, showing by example how to close deals and win customers.
Use funnel analytics, CRM and lead management systems (e.g. HubSpot, Salesforce) to optimise conversion and team efficiency.
Apply and champion the use of AI-driven sales tools to strengthen productivity and decision-making.
Drive results through clear planning, KPIs, and relentless focus on scaling revenue and teams.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who can demonstrate:
Proven and documented success in leading high-performing sales teams and managers in SaaS/subscription sales.
Experience building and scaling inside sales organisations from scratch, creating structure, culture, and scalable processes.
Strong track record in budget responsibility, recruitment, and talent development.
Ability to think and act strategically, while being highly operational in daily leadership.
Proficiency in CRM/funnel systems (HubSpot, Salesforce or equivalent) and proven ability to use data-driven insights to improve performance.
Familiarity with AI sales support tools and a mindset of testing and applying new technologies to gain advantage.
Strong background working with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Fluent in Swedish or Danish, and fully proficient in English, our group language across 20+ nationalities.
Why Join Us?
Group.one and one.com offer a unique opportunity to take the lead in a growing, dynamic organisation:
Prime Location: Work from our modern HQ at Kalvebod Brygge 24 in central Copenhagen, with panoramic views over the water and bridges, just 4 minutes from Central Station - or from our Malmö office next to Central Station.
Very Competitive and Attractive Benefits: Enjoy a market-leading compensation package, including extra vacation days, comprehensive healthcare coverage, insurance, pension, world-class lunch service, and exceptional workplace amenities.
Career Growth: Access extensive opportunities for personal and professional development, both locally and internationally, within one of Europe's fastest-growing digital service providers.
Innovative and Collaborative Culture: Be part of a forward-thinking team that values innovation, teamwork, and excellence where your decisions make a real impact on growth.
Application
In your application, we'd like you to briefly describe:
Your experience working with inbound and outbound sales in SaaS or subscription-based services.
A few sales results or achievements you are particularly proud of.
Your leadership model and philosophy, how you lead, motivate and scale high-performing sales organisations.
This is your opportunity to step into a key leadership role where you'll think strategically, act operationally, own budgets, build scalable processes, and apply modern sales tech - including AI - to accelerate growth. Application & Contact
For this assignment, we collaborate exclusively with Green Search & Selection AB. Please contact Carl-Rafael Fredson for more information: E-mail: crfr@greensearch.se
Mobile: +46 703 81 70 80
We review applications continuously, so please apply as soon as possible no later than September 19.
Group.one
With over 2 million B2B customers in 20+ countries, group.one is one of Europe's fastest growing digital service providers. The group consists of around 30 companies worldwide, with one.com as its largest brand, trusted by millions of small and medium-sized businesses to succeed online. With annual revenue exceeding 3 billion, we continue to scale at high speed.
Our mission
We empower SMBs to win digitally with our website and SaaS products. Through an integrated platform, they have access to easy-to-use digital tools, grow-as-you-go products and local support.
Our products
The Present, Attract, Sell journey is the guiding principle of our customer-centric and AI-powered product portfolio that is designed to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses.https://group.one/ Ersättning
