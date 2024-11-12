Sales Manager
2024-11-12
About TrusTrace
Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, enabling brands and suppliers around the world to standardise how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitised and shared. TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest brands. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in India and the US.
About the role
The Sales Manager will play a pivotal role in driving our customer acquisition and retention strategy across Europe. This position involves leading customer engagements, overseeing the technical sales process, responding to RFPs, and collaborating closely with our product and business services teams in Stockholm and India. The ideal candidate will drive significant market penetration and sales growth in the region for both new and existing accounts.
What you will do
Customer Engagement: Lead and oversee product demonstrations for prospective clients, ensuring presentations are tailored to meet the specific needs and challenges of the European fashion and retail sectors.
Technical Sales Process & RFPs: Serve as the senior point of contact for technical sales inquiries, guiding the team through requests for proposals (RFPs) from potential clients.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with product and business services teams based in Stockholm and India, ensuring our solutions align with market demands and the company's long-term strategic objectives.
Sales Leadership: Design and execute customer acquisition strategies, driving retention and growth in key European markets.
Market Intelligence: Stay informed of industry trends, competitor activity, and customer feedback to shape sales strategies and inform product enhancement.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum of 7 years of experience in technical sales within the SaaS industry, with strong preference for candidates with experience in fashion and retail sectors.
Proven track record of leading sales teams and driving growth in complex, competitive markets.
Ability to communicate complex technical solutions effectively to non-technical stakeholders.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and leadership skills.
Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams across different geographical regions and time zones.
Self-driven and goal-oriented, with a proven ability to meet and exceed sales targets.
Availability to travel across Europe for client meetings and industry events
What do we offer?
The opportunity to drive change and break new grounds to enhance and strengthen a growing global scale-up company, committed to accelerate sustainable transformation in fashion.
To be part of a great multicultural, multilingual team.
Fixed salary with benefits.
A hybrid work model.
A centrally located office in central Stockholm with perks.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31
